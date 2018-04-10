'Hunan Kitchen Chinese Cuisine' debuts in Katy

A new Chinese spot has opened for business in Katy. The new arrival, called Hunan Kitchen Chinese Cuisine, is located at 20702 Katy Freeway,
Suite S.
Hunan Kitchen Cuisine specializes in Hunan-style spicy and sour flavors, with a modern American twist.
According to its website, the business says that "the key to our success is simple: providing quality consistent food that tastes great every single time."
On the menu, look for a variety of house specialties, including
"Chairman Mao's Favorite Pork Belly," "Duck Loves Beer," and "Hunan-style Smoked Bacon." Classic dishes such as wok-fried Mongolian beef and sweet-and-sour chicken are also available.
Hunan Kitchen Chinese Cuisine has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Derrick C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 4th, said: "Where did this restaurant come from? Wow is the understatement. I have not tasted authentic Hunan cuisine in over eight years. This is authentic as it can be."
Yelper Austin N. added: "Brand-new Hunan food in Katy! The food is so authentic, it's Hunan style. The restaurant is well organized and clean."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself! Hunan Kitchen Chinese Cuisine is open Friday and Saturday from 11:15am-10pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11:15am-9:30pm.
