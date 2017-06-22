FOOD & DRINK

Hummus sold at Walmart and Target recalled over possible listeria contamination

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you've purchased Hummus from Walmart or Target recently, you may want to check the label.

House of Thaller is recalling three brands of Hummus -- Fresh Foods Market, Lantana and Marketside -- for potential listeria contamination. The hummus products were distributed to stores between April and June 13 in the United States.

Consumers can check if their product has been recalled by looking at the "USE BY" date and lot code, which starts with the letter W, on the top.

