How to buy groceries on a $20 budget

How to buy groceries on a $20 budget.

By
If you're trying to cut down on your grocery bill, try something called the $20 grocery budget.

We found this idea on Pinterest. Here are the foods that will get you the most for your money.

Beans and eggs are filling and a great source for protein.

To make beans even cheaper, skip the cans and use the dry variety in bags.

Bananas are almost always the cheapest fruit and a great source of potassium.

Fresh vegetables are always the most expensive but most nutritious. If you're going to choose between frozen and canned vegetables, go with frozen.

Frozen veggies often have less sodium than the canned varieties for the same price.

You can also try to find gallon containers of tomato puree. That will go a long way in making a huge pot of spaghetti sauce or chili using leftovers from another meal.
