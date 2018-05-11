HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you are looking to give Mom some sugar this Mother's day, check out this 20-layer cake.
It's called a mille crepe cake, filled with layers of lacy crepes and pastry cream. It's made by the famous New York Bakery, Lady M.
But you can get it at a special pop up just outside Nordstrom in the Galleria this weekend.
- Signature Mille Crepe Cakes - $8.50/slice; whole medium (serves 4-6): $50; whole large (serves 10-14): $85
- Green Tea Mille Crepe Cakes - $9/slice; whole medium (serves 4-6): $55; whole large (serves 10-14): $90
- Couronne du Chocolat Cakes - Large (serves 10-14): $85
Tickets for whole cakes are available for pre-orders.