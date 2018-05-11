FOOD & DRINK

How 'sweet' she is! Shower Mom with a famous 20-layer cake from NYC

Treat mom to something sweet with this multi-layer cake.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you are looking to give Mom some sugar this Mother's day, check out this 20-layer cake.

It's called a mille crepe cake, filled with layers of lacy crepes and pastry cream. It's made by the famous New York Bakery, Lady M.

But you can get it at a special pop up just outside Nordstrom in the Galleria this weekend.


Tickets for whole cakes are available for pre-orders.
