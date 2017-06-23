After celebrating National Dog Day this week, we were curious where we could take our four-legged friends around town!We asked viewers for their favorite dog-friendly restaurants, and we put together the top 10 list.Barnaby's is well-known around Houston for its eight dog-friendly locations. But you may not have known that Barnaby was the childhood sheepdog of the restaurants' owner. Eat on the patio and they'll gladly bring your pooch a bowl of water and they even have dog meals to purchase!If your dogs love the water, they'll love Boondoggles in Seabrook. The waterfront restaurant is dog-friendly and they even host doggie events, such as Woofstock!Viewers say the Humble hotspot has always been super friendly to their pets. They gladly provide water bowls for the pups and sometimes a treat.If you bring the pups to the beach in Galveston, they don't have to stay in the hotel. You can bring them down to Yaga's and they can join you outside on the patio. They've got lots of seafood, pizzas, burgers, and more! Visit during happy hour for $3 snacks!They love doggies at Cuchara! On National Dog Day, their human food was half off, and they gave plenty of fresh water and free treats to the furry friends. So the next time you're in the mood for authentic Mexican food, grab the dog and head to Cuchara!Pup have a more refined palette? Take them along for the ride at Dish Society, which has a location near the Galleria and in Katy. They serve delicious farm to table creations, with an exceptional brunch menu if Fido's into that sort of thing.If you're near the Garden Oaks/Oak Forest area, surely you've seen Cottonwood. It has a huge patio filled with picnic tables - what could be more dog-friendly than that? There's live music some nights, so if your pup likes to rock out, make sure to check their schedule online.So maybe, your dog doesn't want a full meal, but instead just wants to hang out while his two-legged friends grab a cold one. West Alabama Icehouse is a great hangout spot for dogs and their owners. They've got picnic tables, outdoor games, and great beer.