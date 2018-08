Get those phones out. Houston's most Instagrammable bar opens July 25.Present Company, the latest project from prolific bar owner Shawn Bermudez (Boondocks, Pistolero's, Stone's Throw, and The Burger Joint), replaces Royal Oak, the bar Bermudez closed in the summer of 2016.It had been slated to open last fall, but a massive fire destroyed the second story, attic, and all of the air conditioning units.