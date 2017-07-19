FOOD & DRINK

Houston's In-N-Out Burger to land on Westheimer Road, records show

In-N-Out Burger planning to land on Westheimer Road (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houstonians will soon be able to scarf down a double-double cheeseburger with Animal-style fries.

Pre-imminent West Coast burger chain In-N-Out appears ready to move in on the Houston-area, according to documents filed with the Harris County Appraisal District.

The family-owned company based in Baldwin Park, California, purchased a plot to land a franchise at 8373 Westheimer Rd., near Dunvale. The address is anchored by a Walmart.

In-N-Out filed notice of ownership of that plot back in March, records show.

It is not known when an opening date is projected. In addition, it is not known whether this will be the only restaurant planned for the Houston market.

In-N-Out already has a presence in Texas. There are stores located in Frisco and Irving in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

