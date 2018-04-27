Houston's 5 newest eateries to help you start the day right

Read on for the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for morning dishes.
Postino Heights
642 Yale St., Suite A, The Heights
Postino Heights is an Italian wine bar and brunch spot located in the trendy Heights neighborhood.
Born in Phoenix, Arizona in an old 1940s post office, Postino ("Postman" in Italian) recently laid down roots in Houston. Located in a 1940s warehouse building that was once Pappas Restaurant, the space provides a variety of dining options, from sipping wine on one of the many couches, to brunching on the patio or grabbing lunch at the bar.
Postino Heights focuses on wine and a multitude of assorted bruschettas: ricotta with dates and pistachios, salami with pesto, plus seasonal variations. If you're more of the sandwich type, no worries -- the panini list is pretty impressive as well. While the brunch menu isn't that extensive, it's tastefully done. (Check out the full menu here.)
Its current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews indicates positive attention from early users.
Yelper Rachel J., who reviewed the restaurant on April 23, wrote, "Really, really loved this place! An all-day wine bar?! Who wouldn't want to go! The location is great and parking is pretty easy, with the parking lot at Heights Mercantile. Love that they have a ton of outdoor seating and a good size indoor area as well."
Guusje M. noted, "Walked over for brunch this morning. Small, but well thought-out menu with different riffs on the usual bacon and eggs. French Toast was a pleasant change from the syrup-drenched version found elsewhere."
Postino Heights is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday, 9 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Snooze - An AM Eatery
718 W 18th St., Suite A, The Heights
Snooze - An AM Eatery, the popular local breakfast chain, has also opened a new outpost in the Heights.
This particular Snooze has a more of an industrial vibe than its other locations, with steel and glass features -- but it still serves up the cocktails and pancakes that has earned it fans around the city. Try the Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes, accompanied with caramelized pineapple chunks, house-made vanilla creme anglaise and cinnamon butter. For a more savory option to the sweet stack, opt for the Benny Goodman. Snooze's spin on eggs Benedict, it includes poached eggs with lox-style salmon and cream cheese over toasted rye and cream cheese hollandaise, blended with sun-dried tomato and caper relish.
Snooze current holds down four stars, out of 107 reviews, on Yelp.
Yelper Rachel J., who was one of the first users to visit Snooze, on April 19, wrote, "Service is amazing, food is even better and atmosphere is great! Be willing to wait if you're going on a weekend, but great success getting a table during the week! The food is truly delicious!"
"Snooze is the place to be when it comes to breakfast in Houston," wrote Amanda T. "They now have multiple locations open, including this one in the Heights. The pancakes are to die for! Do yourself a favor an order the Pineapple Upside Down Cake pancakes. We have tried them all, and these are by far our favorite."
Snooze - An AM Eatery is open from 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. daily.
Esther's Signature Dish
1102 Pinemont Dr., Suite A-1, Acres Home
Esther's Signature Dish is a Cajun/Creole breakfast and brunch spot serving up Cajun recipes passed down over the generations.
It treats patrons to mustard greens, mouth-watering sweet potatoes and oxtail. The weekends focus on Cajun classics like Esther' famous fried chicken, Louisiana-style gumbo and crawfish, and shrimp etouffee. (To view the complete menu click here.)
The restaurant currently holds two stars out of four reviews on Yelp, but it's still early days.
Yelper Brenda G. says, "If you haven't been to the new Esther's Signature Dish, you need to plan a breakfast trip soon. It is delicious! The food is fresh and good. "
Esther's Signature Dish is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Golden Bagels & Coffee
3119 White Oak Dr., The Heights
For coffee and bagels, check out Golden Bagels & Coffee. It's focused on 11 bagel options, with an oven straight from New York. The locally sourced and cured fish and a partnership with Katz coffee are also drawing attention to the cafe.
However, diners are still warming up to Golden Bagels & Coffee, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 98 reviews on the site.
Yelper Celina S., who reviewed Golden Bagels & Coffee on March 27, wrote, "I will admit that prior to Golden Bagel, my experience with lox bagels was zero, but the first time I tried it, I believe I may have eaten the best lox bagel there is. From the bagels to the coffee this place is perfect for a nice, easy breakfast or lunch."
Golden Bagels & Coffee is open from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends.
The Union Kitchen
6011 Washington Ave., Washington Avenue Coalition/Memorial Park
Another new breakfast and brunch cafe ,The Union Kitchen, opened its doors in the Memorial Park area.
Owner Paul Miller wanted to create a restaurant where family and friends could come together to enjoy good food. "I came up with the idea while a student at Purdue. The meeting spot for my friends and teammates was the student union. To me, UNION means the place where friends and family come together," says Miller on the restaurant website. The focus is on salads and seafood, but don't miss the brunch, which draws a weekend crowd.
With a four-star rating out of 79 reviews on Yelp, The Union Kitchen has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Tina Marie S., who reviewed The Union Kitchen on March 28, wrote, "Love the ambiance. The menu will agree with a wide variety of tastes. We ordered small plates and loved it! The Frito Pie Mac-n-Cheese was amazing!"
"I wanted to absolutely love this place, but I cannot justify giving it 4 stars. The Frutta de Mare pasta was gritty from the shelled ingredients. But, with that beings said, I will praise them for their scallops, as they were some of the best I have ever eaten."
The Union Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.