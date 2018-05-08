Houston's 3 coolest new bars for creative cocktails and lively libations

High & Dry
306 Main St., Suite 200, Downtown
Photo: High & Dry/Yelp
The new tiki-themed High & Dry features a full-service bar, a selection of beers and reinvented takes on rum-based cocktails like the Mai Tai and the Hurricane. There are more than 50 different rum offerings on hand as well.
"We want to highlight what rum can be and what it has become over the past decade. There's definitely been a renaissance in the rum scene," owner Levi Tatum tells Eater Houston.
While the space currently only serves libations, expect to see a robust food program join the lineup in the coming months.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 19 reviews, High & Dry has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Ray L., who reviewed the bar on April 21, wrote, "Overall, it was a phenomenal experience at High & Dry and I can't wait to go there again. Very nicely crafted drink menu, lovely bar space, awesome drinks and even more awesome bartenders."
Farrah A. noted, "The highlight for me was the back patio with open sky views of downtown. Fantastic use of space!"
High & Dry is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday.)
Daiquiris 2 Go
7330 Southwest Freeway, West Houston
Photo: Taylor A./Yelp
Craving something fruity and sweet with a kick? Daiquiris 2 Go offers a wide variety of frozen cocktails as well as jello shots, cherry bombs and alcohol-infused gummy candies.
The casual spot has a laid-back vibe with bright yellow stools, colorful graffiti on the wall and classic board games at the ready.
Try one of the classics like the sour apple and pina colada, or the specialty blends like the Miami Vice (tropical and sour apple), the Dirty South Tea (Long Island, lemonade and Blackjack) or the Obama-Mama (peach and blue Hawaiian). Several fruit add-ons are also available.
Yelp users are excited about Daiquiris 2 Go, which currently holds five stars out of seven reviews on the site.
Yelper Honest L., who reviewed the new spot on April 24, said, "Decided to stop by and I'm absolutely happy that I did! The young lady at the counter helped me choose a daiquiri flavor. She was extremely nice and helpful."
And Juanita J. wrote, "Absolutely the best daiquiri shop in Houston (I have tried them all). Most drinks are made with real fruit and juice. The absolutely best thing is the friendly helpful staff. They are knowledgeable about the drinks and enjoy giving samples to help you decide."
Daiquiris 2 Go is open from 3-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, noon-midnight on Friday and Saturday and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday.
BCK Kitchen & Cocktail Adventures
933 Studewood St., The Heights
Photo: Hannah R./Yelp
BCK Kitchen & Cocktail Adventures is a cocktail bar and New American spot offering comfort food and creative libations. The 3,000-square-foot space, formerly occupied by Glass Wall Restaurant, has undergone a full remodel and now has seating for more than 100, per Eater Houston.
Offering "food for the soul," the new bar and eatery says it's bringing "nostalgic flavors and dishes to the neighborhood table."
Standout drinks include the Dr. Feelgood served in a Dr. Pepper can (Jack Daniel's rye, orgeat, citrus and bitters), the cereal-topped berry crunch mix punch, Mexican mule (Sauza Blue, ginger, strawberry and citrus) and the classic Manhattan. Hungry? A variety of sandwiches, soups and sides are also available, including entrees like the Vietnamese potpie with puff pastry, beef, carrots and potatoes.
BCK Kitchen & Cocktail Adventures's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 85 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Tammy H., who was one of the first users to visit BCK Kitchen & Cocktail Adventures on April 29, wrote, "On nice days, there's no better spot to brunch with friends and dig into savory dishes like the Frito chili pie, toast, tacos and brunch cocktails. Afterward, dive into nap-required sweets!"
And Ivy D. said, "This is now my new favorite spot for food and drinks! Whether you want small bites or a full-on meal, they got you. Every single drink we tried, we loved!"
BCK Kitchen & Cocktail Adventures is open from 3-10 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday.
