FOOD & DRINK

Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster

EMBED </>More Videos

2 Houston food staples to be offered at Texans games

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you plan on heading to a Houston Texans game this season, be sure to come with a big appetite.

Two of Houston's most iconic restaurants will be offering their signature dishes at NRG Stadium this season.

Antone's Famous Po' Boys and the Original Ninfa's on Navigation will be joining the gameday food roster.

Antone's will sell its four classic sandwiches, as well as two varieties of salads.

Ninfa's will have two locations on the club level, with a menu featuring beef and chicken fajita tacos, chips and queso, and guacamole.

The team will unveil other new additions on Aug. 15 ahead of its first home preseason game on Aug. 18.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodNRG parkHouston TexansrestaurantHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News