EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2218911" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> These five tantalizing restaurants are featured in this year's Houston Restaurant Weeks.

$20 lunch or $22 brunch = $3 donation or 9 meals

$35 dinner = $5 donation or 15 meals

$45 dinner = $7 donation or 21 meals

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1519171" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Arcodoro is one of the restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1480598" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Churrascos is part of Houston Restaurant Weeks

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1698118" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In 2016, Houston Restaurant Weeks raised a record-breaking $2.01 million for the Houston Food Bank.

From Aug. 1-Sept. 4, a number of eateries in the Greater Houston area will participate in Houston Restaurant Weeks, an annual showcase of special multicourse menus with proceeds benefiting the Houston Food Bank.For each meal purchased at a participating restaurant, a donation of $3-$7 will be made to the food bank, and over 250 businesses are expected to contribute this year. Here is a round-up of participating restaurants within Community Impact Newspaper's coverage areas.Nine eateries in the Cy-Fair area are offering special menus during the event, including Jaxson's Bistro, Marvino's Italian Kitchen and Steamboat House.Seven eateries, including Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Goode Company Seafood, are participating in the event.Popular eateries, such as The Sugar Refinery and Turquoise Grill & Bar, will offer special menus during the month.A total of 15 restaurants will be participating this year, including a number of steakhouses, such as Robard's Steakhouse, Perry's and Morton's Grille.Five Spring and Klein area restaurants will participate by offering special menus, such as three-course specials from Peli Peli ad Perry's Steakhouse.Each dollar donated by restaurants to the Houston Food bank will buy one meal for a resident in need.