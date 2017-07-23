HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --From Aug. 1-Sept. 4, a number of eateries in the Greater Houston area will participate in Houston Restaurant Weeks, an annual showcase of special multicourse menus with proceeds benefiting the Houston Food Bank.
For each meal purchased at a participating restaurant, a donation of $3-$7 will be made to the food bank, and over 250 businesses are expected to contribute this year. Here is a round-up of participating restaurants within Community Impact Newspaper's coverage areas.
Cy-Fair
Nine eateries in the Cy-Fair area are offering special menus during the event, including Jaxson's Bistro, Marvino's Italian Kitchen and Steamboat House.
Katy
Seven eateries, including Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Goode Company Seafood, are participating in the event.
Sugar Land
Popular eateries, such as The Sugar Refinery and Turquoise Grill & Bar, will offer special menus during the month.
The Woodlands
A total of 15 restaurants will be participating this year, including a number of steakhouses, such as Robard's Steakhouse, Perry's and Morton's Grille.
Spring and Klein
Five Spring and Klein area restaurants will participate by offering special menus, such as three-course specials from Peli Peli ad Perry's Steakhouse.
A delicious sneak peek at Houston Restaurant Weeks 2017
How far will dining dollars go?
Each dollar donated by restaurants to the Houston Food bank will buy one meal for a resident in need.
- $20 lunch or $22 brunch = $3 donation or 9 meals
- $35 dinner = $5 donation or 15 meals
- $45 dinner = $7 donation or 21 meals
This story appears courtesy of our news partners at Community Impact Newspaper
RELATED STORIES: Houston Restaurant Weeks
Italian seafood and family combine at Arcodoro
Go further south than you have ever been at Churrascos
2016 Houston Restaurant Weeks rakes in $2M for hungry Houstonians
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff