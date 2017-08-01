BUZZWORTHY

Check out the restaurants and menus of Houston Restaurant Weeks 2017

These five tantalizing restaurants are featured in this year's Houston Restaurant Weeks. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This year's highly anticipated Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway, with more than 250 restaurants participating in this year's run.

Organized by TV and radio host Cleverley Stone, the month-long dining event, which runs starts today and runs until Labor Day (Sept. 4), features the restaurants that run special two and three-course menus at set price points of $20 (lunch), $22 (brunch), and either $35 or $45 (dinner). Each meal contributes a set donation of between $3 and $7 to the Houston Food Bank.

Click here to see a full list of the participating restaurants.

All those meals add up. Last year's event raised just over $2 million to feed hungry people in the Houston area, and the event has raised over $9.6 million since 2003. The event is a win for restaurants that have turned one of year's slowest months into one of their busiest, a win for diners who get to try some of the city's most popular establishments at a discount, and a win for the Food Bank.

Click here to read more on CultureMap.

