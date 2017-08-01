EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1519171" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Arcodoro is one of the restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1480598" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Churrascos is part of Houston Restaurant Weeks

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1698118" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In 2016, Houston Restaurant Weeks raised a record-breaking $2.01 million for the Houston Food Bank.

This year's highly anticipated Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway, with more than 250 restaurants participating in this year's run.Organized by TV and radio host Cleverley Stone, the month-long dining event, which runs starts today and runs until Labor Day (Sept. 4), features the restaurants that run special two and three-course menus at set price points of $20 (lunch), $22 (brunch), and either $35 or $45 (dinner). Each meal contributes a set donation of between $3 and $7 to the Houston Food Bank.All those meals add up. Last year's event raised just over $2 million to feed hungry people in the Houston area, and the event has raised over $9.6 million since 2003. The event is a win for restaurants that have turned one of year's slowest months into one of their busiest, a win for diners who get to try some of the city's most popular establishments at a discount, and a win for the Food Bank.