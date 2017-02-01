HOUSTON (KTRK) --Houston restaurant newcomers open just in time for Super Bowl 51.
Brasserie Du Parc
Husband-wife culinary team Philippe Verpiand and Monica Bui have just introduced a new concept in residential tower One Park Place in downtown Houston -- Brasserie Du Parc.
The restaurant boasts French classics such as Coq a Vin, Steak Frites, Escargots, and even Crepes.
The restaurant is just outside the perimeter of Super Bowl Live.
Coming soon -- a walk-up crepe stand, perfect for quick, take-away meals!
Agu Ramen
Houston's ramen fever is burning hotter than ever, thanks to the arrival of Hawaii-based Ramen chain, Agu.
The restaurant's three Houston locations: Washington Ave., Westchase and Energy Corridor locations serve both hot and cold ramen, along with traditional Tonkatsu and Hawaiian Poke Bowls.
Le Colonial
A number of restaurants have opened in the glitzy River Oaks District, but the arrival of Le Colonial may have been the most widely anticipated.
Le Colonial serves traditional Vietnamese dishes dressed up to fit the elegantly decorated two-story lounge and restaurant at the front of the shopping center.
Houstonian and Vietnamese cooking expert, Nicole Routhier, developed the menu for the Houston location, as she did for the New York location when it opened two decades ago.
Bayou & Bottle
Four Seasons Hotel Houston has just opened a lobby bar/restaurant concept headed by famed chef and restaurateur Richard Sandoval.
Bayou & Bottle brings a lively bar destination to downtown, serving over 100 varieties of bourbons and whiskeys along with cuisine inspired by Houston's melting pot of cultures.
Unique features include the first-ever Topgolf simulation golf experience, a grab & go counter, personalized bourbon lockers and an outdoor patio. (713) 650-1300.
Grotto Downtown
Newly opened in Avenida Houston adjacent to the George R. Brown Convention Center, Grotto Downtown offers a sophisticated spin on Italian favorites.
Unlike any other Grotto, the Downtown location offers small and shareable plates, including Mozzarella "Panini shooters" -- an Italian take on grilled cheese and tomato soup, grilled tenderloin skewers and parmesan fries, and even pan fried shishito peppers.
Don't forget to try the individually-sized desserts, including tiramisu and salted caramel budino.
The rustic, warehouse style interior and exposed brick enhances plays to the location's urban vibe.
Riel
Montrose newcomer, Riel, opened in January, with executive chef Ryan Lachaine at the helm.
Lachaine has received national recognition for his culinary chops in publications such as Esquire, Food & Wine, Business Insider and Tasting Table.
Riel's menu unites some unlikely culinary influences, including Lachaine's Ukrainian heritage, his French-Canadian hometown (Manitoba), and the Texas gulf coast.
The debut menu includes dishes such as Pork Pie, Gulf Flounder Fish Bites, and Red Borscht.