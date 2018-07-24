Houston hot spots: Alief's 4 newest eateries feature bubble tea and Vietnamese fare

Pho Bo To & Bo Ne
8838 W. Sam Houston Parkway S., Suite 162
Photo: Trisha Thao N./Yelp
New Vietnamese restaurant Pho Bo To & Bo Ne has recently made its debut in southwestern Houston.
On the menu, offerings include the house special Bo Ne (beef steak cubes, fried egg and Spam served on a hot plate with Vietnamese mayo, pate, French baguette and a side salad) and various bowls of pho, including oxtail, beef tongue, filet mignon and more.
Pho Bo To & Bo Ne has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.
Andrew N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 1, wrote, "New pho spot that well exceeded my expectations. I ordered the Pho Dac Biet that comes with an assortment of meats, which includes a huge piece of short rib. Also, I recommend getting the Bo Ne (steak and eggs). It comes with a perfectly baked banh mi that's crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside."
And H N. wrote, "My sister and I each tried the Bo Ne and it was really good. ... The steak was super soft and medium rare like I requested. Overall the Bo Ne dish exceeded my expectations."
Head on over to check it out: Pho Bo To & Bo Ne is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Jtea
12000 Bellaire Blvd.
Photo: Lu N./Yelp
JTea is a spot to score bubble tea and other drinks, including milk green tea with milk jello, fresh milk with black sugar boba, peach tea, a triple berry smoothie and matcha boba milk tea.
Snacks include lemon pepper shrimp, fish tofu and spicy squid. Also available are Vietnamese street foods like banh trang tron (rice paper salad with calamansi juice, cilantro and hard-boiled eggs) and spring rolls.
JTea's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 37 reviews indicates the newcomer is off to a promising start.
Christy N., who reviewed it on May 28, wrote, "New cute boba place! The aesthetics are on point! The space is kinda small, but it's nice. I got the super topping drink with milk tea and no sea salt. The milk tea was average, but the jelly was really good."
Tt N. said, "Found my new bubble tea spot! Love the service and the tea. I got the matcha green tea with jelly topping. The interior is unlike other tea spots. Very modern and clean environment and organized."
JTea is open from 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.
I Heart Boba
11747 W. Bellfort Ave., Suite 16
Photo: Truc T./Yelp
I Heart Boba, which has several other outposts, has opened its newest location in Alief, serving up bubble teas, juice, smoothies and sandwiches.
Look for cream teas in flavors like almond, hazelnut, mint, honeydew and mango. Iced tea options include blueberry, lemon, peach, passion fruit, peppermint and pineapple.
You can also grab a sandwich while you're there, such as the tuna, ham, charbroiled barbecue pork or the meatball. Slushies, smoothies, coffees and fresh juices round out the menu.
The fresh addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Samyka L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 4, said, "I went three times last week for the same mango pineapple smoothie! They're really good!"
And Linda T. said, "I ordered a meatball sandwich, charbroiled barbecue chicken sandwich, honey lemon tea with aloe vera and strawberry mango smoothie with boba. The meatball sandwich was really delicious! ... The drinks were good too!"
Head on over to check it out: I Heart Boba is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Pho Ga Dong Nai
11528 Bellaire Blvd.
Photo: Michael N./Yelp
Pho Ga Dong Nai is a Vietnamese restaurant that comes from the family that owns the popular Cajun Kitchen eatery. This new offering specializes in chicken pho and uses highly filtered water to make its broth.
On the menu, options include the pho ga (chicken with a side of bean sprouts, jalapenos and lime) and the beef pho with meatballs (served with a side of bean sprouts, basil leaves, jalapenos and lime). Chicken dishes, egg rolls and wings are also available. (View the menu here.)
Pho Ga Dong Nai currently holds 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Hieu T. noted, "Everything we ordered here tasted good and clean. I ordered the pho ga with white meat only and it was tasty. The broth is not salty and I was slurping it down, finishing almost all of it. The ginger sauce that accompanies it was a great condiment to dip my chicken in."
Pho Ga Dong Nai is open from 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (It's closed on Thursday.)