FOOD & DRINK

Houston gourmet chefs put a spin on traditional cafeteria school lunches

EMBED </>More Videos

Local chefs cook up kid lunches (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
ABC13 is taking you inside the kitchen as two of Houston's favorite gourmet chefs put a spin on traditional cafeteria school lunches.

You can feast on a multi-course lunch at a gourmet restaurant for a fraction of the price. Katherine Whaley has the money-saving lunch specials fit for the business crowd, on Eyewitness News at 5 a.m.

Ziggy Gruber of Kenny & Ziggy's made an old-fashioned meat loaf with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and gravy with fresh vegetables.

Travis Lenig of Field & Tides created fish nuggets, cole slaw, garlic mashed potatoes, fruit salad and a double chocolate brownie.

RECIPES:

Kenny & Ziggy's old fashioned meat loaf

  • 2 tablespoons corn oil

  • 2 cups finely chopped onion
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped or crushed fresh garlic

  • 7 slices challah bread, dried and made into crumbs

  • 1.5 lbs ground beef

  • 1 lb ground veal

  • 2 eggs, beaten

  • 1/3 cup fresh, finely chopped parsley

  • 1/2 teaspoon rosemary (fresh or dried crushed)

  • 1/2 teaspoon thyme (fresh or dried)

  • 1 tablespoon ketchup

  • 1.5 teaspoons salt

  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper


Gravy

  • 1 cup sliced button mushrooms
  • 1 cup chopped onion

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil

  • 2 ounces Manischewitz wine or port

  • 1 oz demiglace


Heat oil in saute pan and cook onions until caramelized. Add mushrooms and saute lightly. Add wine and reduce by half. Add demiglace and cook to desired thickness.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Heat corn oil in a large skillet, and saute onions until light golden brown. Add garlic at the last minute, and brown quickly. Remove to a bowl with a slotted spoon and refrigerate.

Soften breadcrumbs with a little bit of water in a strainer. Squeeze out excess liquid. In a large bowl, thoroughly blend meats and bread crumbs, working them together with your hands lightly. Add onion-garlic mixture and all remaining ingredients, and blend thoroughly.

Place mixture in a loaf pan and score a crisscross design along the top with a knife. Bake for 50 minutes, pour off accumulated fat and continue baking for 20 minutes more.

When serving, spoon some of the gravy over the meatloaf

Ava's fish nuggets

  • Use red fish, halibut or drum

  • 2 cups cornmeal

  • 1/2 cup corn starch

  • 1 cup parm cheese

  • 2 tablespoons Tony Chachere's

  • 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

  • 1 teaspoon pepper

  • 2 cups buttermilk


Mix all dry together. Take fish and dredge in buttermilk. Shake excess and then dredge in cornmeal mix making sure to press into fish.

SEE ALSO: Think outside the PB&J box for school lunches

EMBED More News Videos

Tips for packing school lunches

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodback to schoollunchrestaurantHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
IT'S BACK: Cleburne Cafeteria to reopen this week
Worldwide specialty foods you can get in Houston
Urban brewery is on tap at Sawyer Yards with $14 million complex and 200-seat restaurant
Get a steak dinner and a beer for just $20
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
BIZARRE BURGLARY: Woman in wig and high heels climbs fence
Wife who survived attempted murder-suicide speaks out
IT'S BACK: Cleburne Cafeteria to reopen this week
Dog groomer accused of slamming dog on table
Burglars target Harvey victims for newly replaced items
Man injured in drive-by shooting in north Houston
Abducted 3-year-old found safe in La Grange
Boil water notice issued for areas of Chambers County
Show More
2 children ejected when trucks crash in Atascocita
Houston man stumbles upon painting worth millions
Fort Bend ISD teachers say two students attacked them
Manhole causing sewage mess in Woodland Heights
Is Texans' JJ Watt a time traveler?
More News
Top Video
IT'S BACK: Cleburne Cafeteria to reopen this week
Girl helped by Marvin Zindler now paying it foward
Man injured in drive-by shooting in north Houston
Burglars target Harvey victims for newly replaced items
More Video