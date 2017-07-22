Houston festival to celebrate all-things fried chicken

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Save the date! There's another foodie festival that will celebrate all things fried chicken.
Several restaurants are getting together to serve up one of the best fried dishes in the first annual Southern Fried Chicken Festival.
Event coordinator Vince Milson said fried chicken is a very general topic and there is no real publicly promoted authority on who makes the best.
"We wanted to find a general food and topic that would bring people together for a good time. We also want this event to become the authority on picking Houston's favorite fried chicken establishments every year," Milson said.
The event will feature restaurants, caterers, and food trucks from the Houston area. Vendors will compete to earn the titles of Best Fried Chicken, Most Unique Fried Chicken Dish, and Best Side Item, event organizers said.
Attendees will also enjoy contests, music, games, an art market and children's wet play zone.
And speaking of contests, there will be a chicken wing eating contest and a watermelon seed spitting contest. If you wish to compete in the chicken wing contest, hurry and sign up. There's limited availability. However, everyone has the opportunity to show off their seed spitting skills, which will be divided into adult and kid categories.
"This will be the hugest celebration of food Houston has ever seen," Milson said.
While the festival is expected to be a ton of fried chicken fun, it's a way to raise awareness for colon cancer. The funds raised for the event will go toward cancer research.
The festival is Aug. 12 from 4 to 10 p.m. at Levy Park on 3801 Eastside St.
Visit the Southern Fried Chicken Fest event page on Facebook for more information about tickets.
