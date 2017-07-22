OUT AND ABOUT WITH ABC13

Get ready for some fried chicken fun at the first annual Southern Fried Chicken Fest

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston festival to celebrate all-things fried chicken

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Save the date! There's another foodie festival that will celebrate all things fried chicken.

Several restaurants are getting together to serve up one of the best fried dishes in the first annual Southern Fried Chicken Festival.

Event coordinator Vince Milson said fried chicken is a very general topic and there is no real publicly promoted authority on who makes the best.

"We wanted to find a general food and topic that would bring people together for a good time. We also want this event to become the authority on picking Houston's favorite fried chicken establishments every year," Milson said.

The event will feature restaurants, caterers, and food trucks from the Houston area. Vendors will compete to earn the titles of Best Fried Chicken, Most Unique Fried Chicken Dish, and Best Side Item, event organizers said.

Attendees will also enjoy contests, music, games, an art market and children's wet play zone.

And speaking of contests, there will be a chicken wing eating contest and a watermelon seed spitting contest. If you wish to compete in the chicken wing contest, hurry and sign up. There's limited availability. However, everyone has the opportunity to show off their seed spitting skills, which will be divided into adult and kid categories.

"This will be the hugest celebration of food Houston has ever seen," Milson said.

While the festival is expected to be a ton of fried chicken fun, it's a way to raise awareness for colon cancer. The funds raised for the event will go toward cancer research.

The festival is Aug. 12 from 4 to 10 p.m. at Levy Park on 3801 Eastside St.

Visit the Southern Fried Chicken Fest event page on Facebook for more information about tickets.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
foodeventscommunitychickenout and about with abc13Houston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
OUT AND ABOUT WITH ABC13
Kids explore at camp built around rock quarry
Montrose's Pax Americana pays tribute to bygone era
Restaurants you can't miss while visiting Houston
9 Cy-Fair eateries to visit for Houston Restaurant Weeks
More out and about with abc13
FOOD & DRINK
LET'S EAT: Tuna tartare from 51fifteen
8 restaurants with the best new brunches
8 best happy hour deals in Houston
Report: Chicago has most authentic Mexican restaurants
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Have a doggone crazy weekend in Houston
7 TV shows younger than Taylor Swift getting reboots
Weekend downpours ahead and less heat
Journey 92 million miles away to the sun
Firefighters battle storage building fire in NE Harris Co.
O.J. Simpson invited to Pro Football Hall of Fame
New test can detect if drivers are high on pot
Montrose's Pax Americana pays tribute to bygone era
Show More
Here are 8 more popular Houston dogs on Instagram
Beloved landmark in Houston's original Chinatown to close
Lamar High School football players invited to Nike camp
Suspect opens fire on officer during pursuit in SW Houston
Man and two children killed in crash in NE Houston
More News
Top Video
Suspect opens fire on officer during pursuit in SW Houston
O.J. Simpson invited to Pro Football Hall of Fame
7 TV shows younger than Taylor Swift getting reboots
Firefighters battle storage building fire in NE Harris Co.
More Video