Houston declared one of America's most vegetarian-friendly cities

HOUSTON, Texas --
In meat-and-potatoes America, it's not always easy to follow a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle. Of course, some cities make it easier than others. A new WalletHub survey looked at the 100 biggest cities in the U.S. to determine the best and most economical places for vegetarians and vegans to live. Two Texas cities made the top 25: Austin at No. 13 and Houston at No. 17.

The criteria used included highest percentage or restaurants serving vegan and vegetarian options, farmers markets and community-supported agriculture programs per capita, local access to vegetarian food production, vegetable nurseries per capita, plus the number of juice/smoothie bars and salad shops. Affordability was looked at, too, as were general vegetable and fruit consumption and the percentage of vegetarian and vegan meals ordered through food delivery platform Grubhub.

