Houston chef wins James Beard award

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston chef Hugo Ortega of Hugo's restaurants walked away with the James Beard Award in the Best Chef category for the Southwest region.

Ortega was nominated for the prestigious award in the earlier part of 2017.
Ortega was nominated as a finalist six times before. He is the third winner to represent the Bayou City in four years.


After much anticipation, chefs finally found out who won when Jesse Tyler Ferguson of 'Modern Family' announced the winners at the awards gala in Chicago on Monday night.

