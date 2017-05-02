Houston chef Hugo Ortega honored with James Beard Award

LET'S EAT: Recipes from Hugo's

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1494938" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Do you like enchiladas? Chilaquiles are basically the same ingredients, but with a lot less work since there is no rolling required

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1639271" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Add some flair to your holiday menu! Check out this flan recipe from Hugo Ortega.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1567326" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A vegetarian twist on a classic Mexican appetizer

Houston chef Hugo Ortega of Hugo's restaurants walked away with the prestigious James Beard Award in the Best Chef category for the Southwest region.Ortega was nominated for the prestigious award in the earlier part of 2017.He was nominated as a finalist six times before. Oretga is the third winner to represent the Bayou City in four years.After much anticipation, chefs finally found out who won when Jesse Tyler Ferguson of 'Modern Family' announced the winners at the awards gala in Chicago on Monday night.