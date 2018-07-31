FOOD & DRINK

Snooze: An AM Eatery expanding to Galleria-area with sixth Houston-area location

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston brunch staple Snooze expands to Galleria-area (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Galleria-area residents and workers will soon be feasting on smashed avocado bennys and pineapple upside-down pancakes.

Snooze: An AM Eatery, the rapidly expanding, Denver-based restaurant that serves brunch every day, has confirmed it will replace Arcodoro in the Centre at Post Oak shopping center at 5000 Westheimer Rd. Slated to open in early 2019, the Galleria location will be the Houston-area's sixth Snooze, joining Montrose, Katy, Town & Country, The Heights, and one that's still under construction in Webster. At 3,700 square feet, the Galleria location will be about average for a Snooze, but a 48-seat, dog-friendly patio will set the new location apart from its siblings.

"I would say we are extremely pleased with the Houston market," Snooze "storyteller" Becky Fairchild tells CultureMap. "We've opened four. We've had such a great warm welcome in each community."

Check out the full details on the Galleria-area location of Snooze: An AM Eatery at CultureMap Houston here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantbreakfastHouston CultureMapculturemapHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News