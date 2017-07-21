Restaurants being bought out for private events isn't all that unusual, as anyone who has ever tried to book a table at a steakhouse during OTC has discovered. Similarly, good barbecue restaurants sell out of meat almost every day.Despite both of those situations being fairly routine, Pinkerton's Barbecue's experience with a buyout that closed it during lunch on Thursday occurred under unusual circumstances. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant selected the Heights-area barbecue joint to cater a party he threw in his hometown of Lufkin on Thursday."Dez called himself," pitmaster Grant Pinkerton tells CultureMap. "He called my buddy's phone around 4 pm and said 'I want everything on the pit right now and double it.'"