Cowboys' Dez Bryant taps Houston BBQ joint to cater huge party

Eric Sandler for CultureMap
HOUSTON, Texas --
Restaurants being bought out for private events isn't all that unusual, as anyone who has ever tried to book a table at a steakhouse during OTC has discovered. Similarly, good barbecue restaurants sell out of meat almost every day.

Despite both of those situations being fairly routine, Pinkerton's Barbecue's experience with a buyout that closed it during lunch on Thursday occurred under unusual circumstances. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant selected the Heights-area barbecue joint to cater a party he threw in his hometown of Lufkin on Thursday.

"Dez called himself," pitmaster Grant Pinkerton tells CultureMap. "He called my buddy's phone around 4 pm and said 'I want everything on the pit right now and double it.'"

Visit our news partners at Houston CultureMap for the full story.

