If you're looking for more than just a regular glazed donut for National Doughnut Day, there are plenty of places in the Houston area to check out.Over at Lee's Fried Chick and Donuts , they are serving up a few new donuts for just $2.: banana bread cake donut topped with cream cheese icing.: fresh strawberry icing and lemon drizzle: maple icing and house-made granola: hibiscus icing and hibiscus sugar: milk chocolate icing, heath bar and Himalayan pink salt: cereal milk icing and crushed "Oh's!" cereal. Weights + Measures is offering BOGO cake donuts starting at 7 a.m. until they are gone.It's a citrus glazed donut with powdered sugar, chocolate coconut and chocolate with sprinkles. Pena's Donut Heaven and Grill is known for its creative flavors and the cronut. Hugs & Donuts has a milk and cookies donut and even a vegan one for non-meat eaters.