Houston bakeries with creative and bizarre donut flavors

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're looking for more than just a regular glazed donut for National Doughnut Day, there are plenty of places in the Houston area to check out.

Over at Lee's Fried Chick and Donuts, they are serving up a few new donuts for just $2.
Banana donut: banana bread cake donut topped with cream cheese icing.

Strawberry lemonade: fresh strawberry icing and lemon drizzle

Tree Hugger: maple icing and house-made granola
Hibiscus: hibiscus icing and hibiscus sugar

H&H: milk chocolate icing, heath bar and Himalayan pink salt

Cereal milk: cereal milk icing and crushed "Oh's!" cereal.

Weights + Measures is offering BOGO cake donuts starting at 7 a.m. until they are gone.

It's a citrus glazed donut with powdered sugar, chocolate coconut and chocolate with sprinkles.

Pena's Donut Heaven and Grill is known for its creative flavors and the cronut.

Hugs & Donuts has a milk and cookies donut and even a vegan one for non-meat eaters.
