RECALL

Nathan's, Curtis hot dogs recalled after 'metal objects' found inside

EMBED </>More Videos

Check your hot dogs before tossing them on the grill this weekend. (KTRK)

Meat eaters better check their hot dogs before throwing them on the grill this weekend.

John Morrell and Co. is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of hot dogs after customers found "metal objects" in the franks.

The hot dogs in question are "Nathan's SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS" with a use-by date of Aug. 19, 2017, and "Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks" with a use-by date of June 15, 2017.

They all have the establishment number "EST. 296" listed on the side of the packaging.

The company has received three different complaints about consumers finding metal in their hot dogs.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the company distributed the hot dogs nationwide; however, they have not had any reports of people getting sick or injured from the metal objects in the franks.

The USDA says people should throw out the hot dogs or return them to the store.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodrecallhot dog eatinggrillingproduct recallsconsumer concerns
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RECALL
Aunt Jemima issues recall over Listeria concerns
Bombay Sapphire gin recalled due to having 77 percent alcohol content
Dog food recalled that may contain euthanasia drug
Recall for hash browns possibly containing golf ball pieces
More recall
FOOD & DRINK
Pasadena Strawberry Festival lays out huge shortcake
Local chef-lebrities gear up for pig cookoff
Cooking With ABC13
Perry's Steakhouse offering 79 cent pork chop lunch
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Al Green calls for Trump impeachment, receives threats
Trump dances along during royal Saudi welcome
Heavy storms a threat through Monday evening
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton marries as royals look on
Galveston Bathing Beauties Contest brings out bombshells
Olympian Michael Phelps visits Texas Children's Hospital
OPA! 5 things you'll see at Houston Greek Fest
Show More
Midtown residents push back against 288 expansion
Pasadena Strawberry Festival lays out huge shortcake
Must-see Tanglewood mansion making waves
Houston Astros place Keuchel on disabled list
What's happening around town today?
More News
Top Video
Trump dances along during royal Saudi welcome
How to keep your home running smoothly this summer
Local chef-lebrities gear up for pig cookoff
Must-see Tanglewood mansion making waves
More Video