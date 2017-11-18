FOOD & DRINK

Hot Cheetos turkey will spice up Thanksgiving dinner

Hot Cheetos turkey will spice up Thanksgiving dinner. (KTRK)

Hot Cheetos lovers can now incorporate their favorite snack into their Thanksgiving dinner.

Reynolds Kitchens posted a "Hot Turkey in an Oven Bag" recipe on their website, featuring a roasted turkey with a spicy cheese puff coating.

The recipe instructs chefs to crush "hot puffed cheese sticks," spread it all over their holiday bird using butter or oil, wrap it in a Reynolds oven bag and pop it in the oven.

The kitchen products company is known for their Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil and Hefty trash bags.

They also listed ranch-flavored and onion-flavored turkey recipes for people who prefer a different taste with their turkey.


