HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston restaurants, bakeries and bars are getting in on the Astros excitement. Fans can cash in on these specials during and after the World Series.
Shake Shack at the Galleria
If the Astros win their first World Series, fans can get rewarded at Shake Shack.
The chain says its Galleria location will be giving away its new chili cheese dog menu item for free to the first 50 people on the day after the final game. The big catch: fans will have to wear a piece of Astros gear.
Dish Society
Wear your Astros gear to receive 10% off during the World Series watch parties! Both the Katy and the brand new Memorial locations boast big screens, plenty of cozy seats on the patios and in the bar. Enjoy ball-park-worthy soft pretzels and smoked gouda queso.
Grazia Italian Kitchen
Both the Pearland and Clear Lake Locations are serving up a $5 "Miracle Meatball", the restaurant's take on the traditional Venezuela dish called Bollos Pelones, in honor of Jose Altuve. It's a dough-wrapped meatball, stuffed with mozzarella and pesto, finished with marinara.
Molina's Cantina
Molina's Cantina is offering $5 happy hour pricing on their famous Molina's Margaritas during World Series games, which you can watch at the bar at both Westheimer and Bellaire locations.
Hay Merchant
Hay Merchant offers half off Houston beers whenever a Houston team is winning. Go Astros!
D'Amico's Italian Market Café
The Astro's Orange Bellini is just $4 during World Series!
Arnaldo Richards' Picos
Join the watch party during each World Series away games. Guests will enjoy all day happy hour drink specials and $20 Fajitas for Two. The special will be available in the bar, bar lounge, and patio.
Beaver's Westheimer
You can't get more Astros spirit than a 20-foot beaver sculpture designed by artist David Addickes donning an Astros jersey!
Beaver's will be broadcasting the game on indoor and outdoor TV's. The restaurant will be offering $2 Knocked Up Queso, and $2 Houston Craft Beers during the games to all customers wearing Astros gear.
Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen
Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen is debuting the Houston Astros Rita, a special orange margarita for happy hour pricing at both locations during the World Series.
Both locations will offer the cup size of their famous Chile con Queso at both location for happy hour pricing, too.
The Tasting Room
Uptown Park and CITYCENTRE locations are having a World Series Watch Party! Houstonians will get $2 off all pizzas and $2 off all draft beers all week during the World Series Games.
MAX's Wine Dive
MAX's Wine Dive is offering happy hour and beer specials during the games. Everything on the happy hour menu is less than $10.
Helen in the Heights / Helen Greek Food and Wine
The restaurants are offering half price bottles of wine during the World Series Games.
Balls Out Burger
Enjoy $1 off all Saint Arnold beers during the World Series!
XOCHI
Xochi Houston at the Marriott Marquis Houston is rolling out two new drinks in honor of the Astros World Series Run!
The "Astros Alphabet: A To V" pays homage to your favorite Astros players: Diplomatic Venezuelan Rum (for Altuve), Calvados, Mezcal Vago (Verlander), Lime, Piloncillo Syrup, Roasted Spices, Apple-Vanilla Scented Ice Cube.
The "Earn History" includes Bourbon, Mezcal, Sotol, Oaxacan pepper infused Campari made in house, and Orange zest.
The Houston Strong Margarita is also being served, with $1 of each sale benefiting Harvey Relief.
The Burger Joint
Enjoy a "Crush City Dog" from The Burger Joint - it's a foot-long hotdog, topped with Burger Joint Mac and Cheese, chopped bacon and jalapenos for $8.50.
Mezza Grille
Mezza Grille will be extending their happy hour menu until closing at 10 p.m. on game days, and guests can also receive their first happy hour appetizer for free when they wear an Astros shirt or jersey.
Lucille's
Lucille's will offer their happy hour food & drink menu all day during the Astros World Series games. The game will be on the TV in the bar area.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant
The game will be shown on at the TV in the upstairs dining room.
If dining at the restaurant, take advantage of You Dine, We Drive, shuttle transportation from the restaurant to the ballpark and back! It's complimentary for dine-in guests only. Reservations are required as space is limited. Please call 713.862.1814 to make your dining and shuttle reservations
Brennan's
Houston's famed Brennan's restaurant is launching their new bar menu during the World Series. Highlights include blackened tuna tacos, jumbo lump crab rolls and hot hot oysters.
FM Kitchen & Bar
FM Kitchen & Bar will be offering a Hot Dog and 8th Wonder Dome Feaux'm beer combo for $5 during all Astros games. FM also will be selling $1 Orange and Blue Jell-O shots during all World Series games.
Watch the game inside on any of their five flatscreen TVs, or their brand new 100-inch projection screen, or outdoors on their 3,500 square foot patio.
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations
Bosscat also will be selling an Orbit Juice cocktail, an Astros-inspired take on a Paloma with tequila, citrus, bitters and grapefruit. Grab one for only $8 during the game. All Texas draft beers are $5 during World Series games.
The games will be on all TVs with the sound system booming.
El Bolillo
El Bolillo is putting its love of the Astros onto cookies. Grab your blue, white and orange delights for your watch party today.
Three Brothers Bakery
You can snag some World Series sweets at Three Brothers Bakery.
Dip decorated cookies: $5.50
Cupcakes: $1.95
East End Hardware
This popular new bar has rolled out a "strotail" cocktail menu with drinks inspired by each of the players, along with a cocktail pick of their face.
If any of the players who has featured cocktail hits a home run, their drink is half price the rest of the night.
Fans can also enjoy a "strocone," snowcone flavor that's on special during the World Series games, or a "rallycone" that's a red, orange, and yellow Astros rainbow for the playoffs.
Ooh La La
Layer on the good juju with decorated treats that root on our Astros!
Ooh La La is baking up sugar cookies featuring the Astros jersey, the Astros Star, baseball, and even baseball diamond. Cookies are sold individually, or custom orders can be placed with 48 hours advanced notice.
Small $3.75 each $42.00 dozen
Medium $4.25 each $47.00 dozen
Large $4.75 each $52.00 dozen
Extra Large $5.25 each $57.00 dozen
Petite Sweets
Petite Sweets is offering Astros-themed bite-sized tasty treats on game days or by special order. The baseball cakeballs are a big hit!
Rice Krispies - $3.25
Baseball Cake Balls - $3
Cupcakes - $2
Sugar Cookies - $2
Crave Cupcakes
Crave Cupcakes is helping you root root root for the hometeam with Astros handcrafted cupcake toppers. Order online or by calling 713-622-7283.
Four Seasons Hotel
Enjoy craft cocktails and bites (queso, wings, lobster tacos, etc.) at the chic lobby bar and restaurant, Bayou & Bottle, while watching the Astros on the bar's HDTVs. Looking to host your own private watch party instead? Rent out one of Bayou & Bottle's Topgolf Swing Suites and wow your friends.
