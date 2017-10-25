HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Dispense with the diets today and indulge in the finer foods that leave a translucent stain on your napkin.
For National Greasy Foods Day, diners can dedicate their meals to some of the most savory favorites that require lots of oil or cheese.
Some greasy favorites include pizza, nachos, french fries, bacon, and fried chicken.
There is definitely no shortage of those offerings at restaurants in the Houston area.
For pizza, some favorites we've recommended include Spanky's, Brother's Pizzeria, Fuzzy's Pizza and Cafe, and national chain Grimaldi's.
For nachos, some places for the chippy, cheesy goodness include Molina's Cantina, El Real Tex-Mex Cafe, and Brennan's of Houston.
For fried chicken, bite in to selections from Lee's Fried Chicken and Donuts, Lucille's, and Frenchy's.
At home, while greasy food can be associated with lard, butter and oil, you can always prepare your items with healthier and reduced amounts of oil.
