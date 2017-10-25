FOOD & DRINK

Here's where you can celebrate National Greasy Food Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Indulge, Houston! It's National Greasy Foods Day (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Dispense with the diets today and indulge in the finer foods that leave a translucent stain on your napkin.

For National Greasy Foods Day, diners can dedicate their meals to some of the most savory favorites that require lots of oil or cheese.

Some greasy favorites include pizza, nachos, french fries, bacon, and fried chicken.

There is definitely no shortage of those offerings at restaurants in the Houston area.

For pizza, some favorites we've recommended include Spanky's, Brother's Pizzeria, Fuzzy's Pizza and Cafe, and national chain Grimaldi's.

READ MORE: Top 10 pizza places

For nachos, some places for the chippy, cheesy goodness include Molina's Cantina, El Real Tex-Mex Cafe, and Brennan's of Houston.

READ MORE: Houston's top 10 Tex-Mex restaurants

For fried chicken, bite in to selections from Lee's Fried Chicken and Donuts, Lucille's, and Frenchy's.

READ MORE: H-Town celebrates Fried Chicken Day

At home, while greasy food can be associated with lard, butter and oil, you can always prepare your items with healthier and reduced amounts of oil.

What are some of your favorite "grease spoons"? Let us know on ABC13's Facebook and Twitter pages.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodpizzachickenrestaurantHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Top 10 Houston area pizza places
World Series-themed Astros specials for all foodie fans
Blue Bell releases Christmas-themed flavor
Houston restaurant unveils Astros-inspired 'Orbit Juice'
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Astros send Verlander to mound for World Series Game 2
Cold start, mild finish in Houston
4 changes to the Mega Millions that you need to know
2 killed on Grambling State campus
Inside Houston's swankiest hotel suites for World Series
Canadian man fined for singing '90s dance tune in car
81-year-old Astros super fan journeys to L.A.
Couple in Cadillac uses app to rob Kingwood residents
Show More
Parents speak out after arrests in Bay City teen's murder
Where to find Kate Upton's Astros games outfits
Everyone loves Jose Altuve, even actor Matt Damon
Police on the hunt for Galleria Saks theft suspects
HFD and HPD $14M over budget before World Series
More News
Top Video
2 killed on Grambling State campus
Cold start, mild finish in Houston
Canadian man fined for singing '90s dance tune in car
Astros send Verlander to mound for World Series Game 2
More Video