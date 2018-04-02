FOOD & DRINK

Here's the 6 best restaurants in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

culturemap's picks for best restaurants in Houston, 2018 (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Of course, we love all of the categories for the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards. Rising Star Chef, Bartender of the Year, Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year: together, these categories demonstrate the diversity and talent of Houston's culinary scene.

But a couple of categories are, shall we say, slightly more special than others; they are Restaurant of the Year and Chef of the Year. After all, people always want to know two things: what's the best restaurant in Houston right now? Who's the best chef?

Let's start with the restaurant category (chefs will follow tomorrow). These are the places that Houstonians seek out for special occasions and recommend to visitors because they deliver consistently outstanding food, drinks, and service. In a city full of great restaurants, these are the best of the best, according to our judges panel of former winners and restaurants industry experts.

To read more about this story go to CultureMap
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodrestaurantsHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Disneyland to open restaurant inspired by Pizza Planet
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
Check your fridge! Texas company recalls fajita and taco meat
FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars giving away free pizza on Monday
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
3 GameStop robbery suspects arrested after high-speed chase
'I DID DUMB THINGS,' Katy ISD superintendent says
Nearly 50 dogs rescued from hoarder need homes
Get fired up for first Astros game of 2018 at Minute Maid Park
Traffic and parking tips for Astros home opener
RIDING IN STYLE: Man creates Astros-themed chair
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
Show More
Five arrested at cockfight in Montgomery County
Woman accused of leaving baby in car outside bar
Driver pleads guilty to murder in death of prom-goer
9 personal things Grindr has been revealing about you
Houston Zoo to hold first ever Brew at the Zoo event
More News
Top Video
3 GameStop robbery suspects arrested after high-speed chase
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Five arrested at cockfight in Montgomery County
Nearly 50 dogs rescued from hoarder need homes
More Video