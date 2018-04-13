Here's how you can win chicken for a year at Pollo Campero

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Chicken lovers will have the chance to win free Pollo Campero for a year this weekend.
The restaurant, which specializes in chicken meals, is showing off their new menu options by giving away free chicken specials for a year.
Pollo Campero will celebrate the reopening of eight of their Houston locations on Saturday, April 21 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
All locations will celebrate with giveaways, special offers and free ice cream.
Each location will give away 30 vouchers for free half-chicken specials for a year. Additionally, all family meals will be 50 percent off on Saturday only.
Locations
Beechnut - 9979 Beechnut Street, Suite J, Houston, TX 77036
Bellaire - 5616 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, TX 77081
Bellfort - 7754 West Bellfort, Houston, TX 77071
FM 1960 - 130 FM 1960 West, Houston, TX 77090
Greens Road - 393A Greens Road, Houston, TX 77060
HWY 6 - 6905 South Highway 6, Houston, TX 77083
Orange Grove - 11570 Gulf Frwy, Houston, TX 77034-3530
Washington - 4701 Washington Avenue, Houston, TX 77007