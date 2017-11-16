CHOCOLATE

MORE THAN INDULGING: Here are the most common uses of chocolate

EMBED </>More Videos

MORE THAN INDULGING: Here are the most common uses of chocolate (KTRK)

From boxes of candy to cake, chocolate has provided people with taste buds an opportunity to indulge.

But, did you know you can use the pliable good for more than tasting.

From aesthetics to homeopathy, here are the most common uses for chocolate.

Sculpting

This is arguably the most common use. High-end restaurants especially will seek out ways to draw their clientele. Why not using chocolate for aesthetics?

Of course, when we think of influencing chocolate into a certain form, we commonly think bunnies at Easter time.

Still, it takes some very talented artists to manipulate a block of solid chocolate to replicate things like Michelangelo's "David."

Medicine

There have been instances throughout history when chocolate was used for medical purposes.

For instance, cacao powder has been incorporated in water for therapy.

However, like most things that can be pleasing, medical chocolate was best used in moderation.

Lip balm

You can thank chocolate for your smooth lips.

It turns out an ingredient in chocolate is commonly used in popular lip balms. Petroleum jelly also gets its most effective qualities in chocolate.

After all, how else did Hershey's coin the name for its Kisses?

Body paint

Chocolate can be messy, and spas count on that characteristic when rejuvenating skin.

With a dip of melted chocolate, spa therapists use brushes to cover clients, counting on the anti-oxidants in dark chocolate to prevent wrinkles and sun damage.

Fake blood

Blood spatters in old Hollywood horror films used Bosco chocolate syrup for their gory effects.

Movies like "Psycho" and "Night of the Living Dead" used the brand.

In addition, imaginative Halloween celebrants can use a recipe for a dash of realism for parties.

Money

It is one of the most tradable goods in the world, and it was once used as a valuable trading item.

Indigenous cultures have used it for currency, and chocolate has been used in modern fair trade, albeit in low prominence.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodchocolatecandymoneylets eat
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHOCOLATE
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
See the most popular Halloween candy in every state
Houston's Top 10 Dessert Shops
More chocolate
FOOD & DRINK
HEALTHY HOLIDAY: Serve up a 'fully raw' pumpkin pie
Weight Watchers introduces diet wine
Alamo Tamales has perfected a time-honored tradition
TAMALE TIME! Houston's top 8 tamales
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Chase suspect dances on the freeway in front of police
Man arrested after holding family hostage in apartment
Separate trial dates set for couple in Denny's fight
Astros' Altuve named in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list
Sheriff takes down F-Trump sticker post after driver identified
Early look at Thanksgiving week: Cooler and rainy
Radio host alleges Al Franken forcibly kissed her
Officials search for resident of home destroyed by fire
Show More
Druglord El Chapo's top lieutenant tortured and killed
11 weird things that happen on Houston highways
New world record gets you a free car wash in Katy today
Christ painting by da Vinci sells for record $450M
One home, 29 floods, you paid for it
More News
Top Video
Separate trial dates set for couple in Denny's fight
Sheriff takes down F-Trump sticker post after driver identified
Early look at Thanksgiving week: Cooler and rainy
Radio host alleges Al Franken forcibly kissed her
More Video