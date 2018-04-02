  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: Senator Ted Cruz kicks off 2018 campaign
Here are the 6 best restaurants in Houston

culturemap's picks for best restaurants in Houston, 2018 (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Of course, we love all of the categories for the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards. Rising Star Chef, Bartender of the Year, Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year: together, these categories demonstrate the diversity and talent of Houston's culinary scene.

But a couple of categories are, shall we say, slightly more special than others; they are Restaurant of the Year and Chef of the Year. After all, people always want to know two things: what's the best restaurant in Houston right now? Who's the best chef?

Let's start with the restaurant category (chefs will follow tomorrow). These are the places that Houstonians seek out for special occasions and recommend to visitors because they deliver consistently outstanding food, drinks, and service. In a city full of great restaurants, these are the best of the best, according to our judges panel of former winners and restaurants industry experts.

To read more about this story go to CultureMap
