FOOD & DRINK

Hot Heights development seeks restaurant to cultivate 'sunken garden'

EMBED </>More Videos

Heights could be home to sunken garden restaurant (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
By any measure, Yale Street is becoming a hot destination in the Heights. Over the past couple of years, the addition of the Heights Mercantile mixed-use development and new bars like Eight Row Flint and Better Luck Tomorrow have transformed the sleepy stretch from I-10 to 11th Street into a major culinary destination.

Now, a veteran real estate developer thinks his new property will be the next phase in Yale Street's evolution, and he's looking for the right tenant to bring the Heights its next dining destination.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantHouston CultureMapHeights
FOOD & DRINK
Pearland shop adds James Harden inspired doughnut
Dunkin' Donuts creates limited edition Royal Love Donut
Outdoor bar Truck Yard has put the wheels in motion in downtown Houston
Republic Roots Bowl Bar makes Montrose debut with juice, açaí bowls and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Dashcam catches testy exchange after deputy pulls over constable
Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks
Teen allegedly kidnapped and assaulted getting off school bus
Postal worker allegedly maced dog out of fear
Woman named 'Unsung Hero' for rescuing animals during Hurricane Harvey
Police: Distracted wrecker driver to blame for deadly crash
PGA golfer's wife accused of attacking him after he misses cut
'Hamilton' cast serenades George H.W. Bush at his office
Show More
Uber driver accused of taking off with customers $8,000
Massive fire erupts at north Harris Co. apartment complex
Texas energy manager won't rule out rolling power outages this summer
3 people in custody after chase ends in NW Harris Co.
George Strait will perform at RodeoHouston 2019
More News