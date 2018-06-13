FOOD & DRINK

Healthy Houston: 3 new spots to score smoothies, pitas and more

Ay Jalisco Paleteria Y Neveria. | Photo: Teresa E./Yelp

By Hoodline
Searching for a place to nab healthy food in Houston? Look no further. We've compiled a list of three new locations offering fare that does a body good.

Republic Roots


619 Richmond Ave., Montrose
Photo: JULI T./Yelp

Republic Roots is a place to grab juice, smoothies and acai bowls.

The menu consists of items designed for physical detoxification and cleansing, the business says on its website. Ingredients are organic, nutrient-rich and are produced fresh daily. Nothing is pasteurized, frozen or from concentrate.

The Paradise bowl is packed with raspberries, pineapple, walnuts, sliced almonds, cacao morsels, granola, peanut butter and a drizzle of honey. Or diners can create a custom bowl. Four smoothies are also available and include choice of milk.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 10 reviews, Republic Roots has been getting positive attention.

Jaison T. noted, "My new favorite spot. Has a simplistic, modern approach with decor. The menu is awesome! There are so many unique items, that it is hard to choose what to try."

Yelper H. P. wrote, "I get to build my own bowl choosing from the different bases! Plus, they use organic and local ingredients."

Republic Roots is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Ay Jalisco Paleteria Y Neveria


10064 Long Point Road, Spring Branch
PHOTO: EUSTOLIO M./YELP

Ay Jalisco Paleteria Y Neveria specializes in Mexican-inspired treats, serving ice cream, frozen yogurt, juice and smoothies.

Look for popsicles made with fresh fruit and tamarind-topped desserts. It also offers snacks likeelote, Mexican-style grilled corn.

Yelp users are excited about the addition, which currently holds five stars out of six reviews on the site.

Ramon R. noted, "This place is amazing. The don't just offer great, fresh mangonadas, Mexican ice cream, corn and aguas frescas, they take pride in creating different flavors for the Mexican delicacies."

Yelper Eustolio M. wrote, "Finally an authentic Mexican paleteria! Friendly staff and great taste. We had elote, ice cream and mangonada."

Ay Jalisco Paleteria Y Neveria is open from 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.

Pita Pit


21139 State Highway 249, North Houston
Photo: JENNIFER M./Yelp

Pita Pit is a fast-food venue, offering sandwiches and smoothies.

Patrons can have their custom-made, artisan or classic pitas delivered, or ready to go from takeout. All items come in either regular or small size. Artisan pitas include the Hotshot Chicken with jalapeno and Bayou seasoning. Some classic pitas are the souvlaki with chicken and spinach, and the club with ham and turkey.

The eatery's current rating of five stars out of eight reviews on Yelp indicates positive feedback.

Yelper Abigail D. wrote, "I'm not a big pita fan, but this place is awesome! I had the Italian and my friend had the gyro pita. The food is much better than Subway, much fresher and tastier. It's hip and fun."

Kevin N. noted, "I really wish more people knew about Pita Pit! The employees were extremely nice. ... I've tried both the gyro and the buffalo chicken pitas, and both were really good! They have lots of meats and veggies available."

Pita Pit is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News