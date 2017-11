The holidays are here and we all love the delicious foods that come along with the festivities.Have you thought about substituting some healthy holiday options on your dinner table?We asked YouTube star and Houston-native Kristina Carrillo-Bucaram from FullyRawKristina to share one of her holiday favorites. It's an easy and delicious, low-fat raw vegan recipe for pumpkin pie. It can be made in just two steps.You will need a blender, a food processor and a pie dish to prepare it.One to one-and-a-half cups of pecansOne pound of fresh wet datesPut both ingredients in a food processor until they reach a crust-like consistency. Press the crust into your pie pan.One pumpkinTwo pounds of datesOne super ripe persimmonOne large teaspoon of cinnamonOne "tiny, pinky-finger size" of gingerOptional: Scrape from a vanilla beanPit your dates, and place them in the blender with your chopped and peeled pumpkin.Add all of the rest of the ingredients.Pour the filling into the crust and spread it in evenly.Freeze the pie until it firms up, and serve chilled.