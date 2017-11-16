HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The holidays are here and we all love the delicious foods that come along with the festivities.
Have you thought about substituting some healthy holiday options on your dinner table?
We asked YouTube star and Houston-native Kristina Carrillo-Bucaram from FullyRawKristina to share one of her holiday favorites. It's an easy and delicious, low-fat raw vegan recipe for pumpkin pie. It can be made in just two steps.
You will need a blender, a food processor and a pie dish to prepare it.
Ingredients for the crust
One to one-and-a-half cups of pecans
One pound of fresh wet dates
Directions for the crust
Put both ingredients in a food processor until they reach a crust-like consistency. Press the crust into your pie pan.
Ingredients for the pumpkin pie filling
One pumpkin
Two pounds of dates
One super ripe persimmon
One large teaspoon of cinnamon
One "tiny, pinky-finger size" of ginger
Optional: Scrape from a vanilla bean
Directions for the filling
Pit your dates, and place them in the blender with your chopped and peeled pumpkin.
Add all of the rest of the ingredients.
Pour the filling into the crust and spread it in evenly.
Freeze the pie until it firms up, and serve chilled.
