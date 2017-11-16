HOLIDAY

YouTube star from Houston breaks down a recipe for 'fully raw' pumpkin pie

EMBED </>More Videos

YouTube star and Houston native Kristina Carrillo-Bucaram gives her recipe for "fully raw" pumpkin pie (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The holidays are here and we all love the delicious foods that come along with the festivities.

Have you thought about substituting some healthy holiday options on your dinner table?

We asked YouTube star and Houston-native Kristina Carrillo-Bucaram from FullyRawKristina to share one of her holiday favorites. It's an easy and delicious, low-fat raw vegan recipe for pumpkin pie. It can be made in just two steps.

You will need a blender, a food processor and a pie dish to prepare it.

Ingredients for the crust

One to one-and-a-half cups of pecans

One pound of fresh wet dates

Directions for the crust

Put both ingredients in a food processor until they reach a crust-like consistency. Press the crust into your pie pan.

Ingredients for the pumpkin pie filling

One pumpkin

Two pounds of dates

One super ripe persimmon

One large teaspoon of cinnamon

One "tiny, pinky-finger size" of ginger

Optional: Scrape from a vanilla bean

Directions for the filling

Pit your dates, and place them in the blender with your chopped and peeled pumpkin.

Add all of the rest of the ingredients.

Pour the filling into the crust and spread it in evenly.

Freeze the pie until it firms up, and serve chilled.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodholidayholiday recipesrecipehealthy recipesthanksgivinglets eatHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
Thanksgiving to go: 11 holiday take-out options
Here's how to send a letter to Santa for a good cause
Volunteers needed for gifts and giving this holiday
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2017 shopping guide
More holiday
FOOD & DRINK
TAMALE TIME! Houston's top 8 tamales
NOSTALGIA! Snacks we loved from the 90s/2000s
Western African cuisine offers deliciousness in Houston
Thanksgiving to go: 11 holiday take-out options
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Chase suspect dances on the freeway in front of police
F-TRUMP: Couple at odds with sheriff over anti-Trump sticker
Chicago dog gets 'sex-change' surgery to save its life
One dead after being shot in head in SE Houston
Thousands of Houston-area homes flood over and over
Texas State University remembers Humble student
Thieves find new ways of hiding gas pump skimmers
10 ways Buc-ee's is a Texas traveler's friend
Show More
SWAT team called to home with barricaded man
Baytown student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school
Vandals burn portraits of fallen heroes with cigarettes
FBI: New Orleans fugitive may be hiding in Houston
How to spot a skimmer and avoid identity theft
More News
Top Video
Throwback food and drinks that made a comeback
Let's Eat: Turkey Tamales
Chicago dog gets 'sex-change' surgery to save its life
Chase suspect dances on the freeway in front of police
More Video