It's time for another tasty holiday. Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day, which means restaurants across the country and in Houston are offering deals yummy dogs. If you're interested in stepping up your hot dog game or want to enjoy a classic, this list is for you.This former hot dog truck with locations in the Heights and Montrose specializes in gourmet hot dogs like the Texican Dog, which comes with refried black beans, Oaxaca cheese, avocado, and red onion. If you want something more basic, check out their classic corn dog which is dipped and fried to order.This Heights area hot dog shop serves creative topping combinations on 1/4 pound Hebrew National Kosher Beef hot dogs - or tofu dogs! If you're feeling adventurous, try the Lotus Blossom hot dog with fresh spinach, red cabbage, homemade pimento cheese on a jalapeno bun.Kenny & Ziggys is offering a Hot Dog Flight for National Hot Dog Day! The "Bronx-style" hot dog comes with potato salad and mustard. The "Eastside" hot dog is heaped with K&Z mustard and sauerkraut, and the Hungarian comes with shredded goulash, mustard and coleslaw.Enjoy hot dogs and county fair food at this family-friendly restaurant in Conroe. On "Wiener Wednesdays," get a plain hot dog for $2.00 and each additional topping for .15 cents. Just write "Wiener Wednesday" on your ticket or when you call say: "It's Wiener Wednesday!"The food truck offers a one-of-a-kind smoked andouille hotdog topped with pulled pork.This east Houston hangout offers Wild Game Wieners, including a rabbit variety with wine and herbs, as well as Wild Boar with Garlic, marsala, and provolone.You can enjoy $1 hot dogs at every Wednesday night home game, presented by Nolan Ryan Beef.The six-inch All-American Hot Dog and Chili Cheese Coneys are $1 a piece all day at participating locations.Houston's James Coney Island is celebrating National Hot Dog Day and its 94th year as a Houston institution by serving up free Coneys to the first 94 guests at each of its local restaurants on Wednesday, July 19. Simply make a purchase as one of the first 94 guests at any JCI Grill on National Hot Dog Day 2017 and receive your choice of a free, mouth-watering Plain, Cheese or Original Coney.The pretzel chain is celebrating National Hot Dog Day with for $1 pretzel dogs on July 19. The first 100 guests at each location will receive $1 pretzel dogs every day in August.Killen's offers an all-beef Angus hot dog and recommends that you top it with housemade green chile queso, grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, Nueske bacon... or all of the above. $4 each, or $5 on the kids menu, served with crinkle cut fries and a small beverage.