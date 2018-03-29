FOOD & DRINK

Starbucks stores hosting happy hour Thursday but there's a catch

You can spend happy hour at Starbucks Thursday, if you're on the list. (KTRK)

Starbucks is hosting a happy hour event, but you have to be on the guest list.

Starting Thursday, the coffee chain will send out digital invites to their happy hour events.

If you get the email, you can get half-off drinks including espresso and iced tea between 3 p.m. and closing time at Starbucks stores.

Anyone can get the invite, but you have to sign up.
Click here to get an invitation.
