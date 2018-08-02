Halal eats: 3 new Houston eateries offer kebabs, tikka masala and more

Shahi Palace
2209 Highway 6, West Oaks
Photo: Shahi Palace/Yelp
Shahi Palace specializes in Indian and Pakistani cuisines. On the halal menu, expect dishes such as chicken makhani with tomato and butter sauce; goat vindaloo cooked in a spicy sauce with potatoes and a touch of vinegar; and vegetable samosas served with mint and tamarind chutneys. (See the full menu here.)
With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out of three reviews, Shahi Palace is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Omar Z., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on July 1, wrote, "The food was great and cheap. ... My favorite is the chicken pepper fry, which was not as spicy as the other dishes."
Sajala R. noted, "We found the dishes here to be very fresh and flavorful. We tried the tandoori chicken, malai kofta and the butter naan. We really liked the pastries too!"
Shahi Palace is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Taste of Chennai
10846 Westheimer Road, Westchase
Photo: Basheer A./Yelp
Taste of Chennai is an Indian restaurant with halal options on its menu, which include dishes like the Chennai chicken biryani, chicken tikka masala, mutton sukka varuval, dudhi halwa (a sweet and creamy dessert), Kakinada fish and tandoori chicken. (Check out the full menu here.)
Taste of Chennai currently holds 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Rob C., who reviewed it on July 16, said, "Taste of Chennai is a solid spot for inexpensive, flavorful Indian food. We had a platter of paneer pakora as an appetizer and received a very generous portion. The lamb korma and chicken tikka masala both came out quickly and were tasty and fresh."
And Ntshuxeko M. wrote, "I love Indian food from my days in the Middle East. This place is simply amazing; had the best lamb curry and naan bread, and the portions are reasonably large."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Taste of Chennai is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.
Al Nakhil
3330 Hillcroft Ave., Suite T, Woodlake
Photo: Bashar I./Yelp
Al Nakhil is a Middle Eastern and Iraqi eatery with halal food. Start off your meal with hummus, tabouleh or salad. Entrees include Arabi chicken and beef, shawarma plates, roasted chicken, lamb shank and beef kebab with rice. Sandwiches, desserts and traditional Iraqi breakfast items are also available.
On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, there are meal specials for pacha, dolma, masgouf (grilled carp) and lamb.
Al Nakhil has received one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.
Yelper Zenah A., who visited the restaurant on June 16, wrote, "Great atmosphere, delicious food and great management! We had a gathering of 60 people and it was a huge success! Clean restaurant and clean restroom."
Al Nakhil is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.