FOOD & DRINK

Gyro Hut brings halal fare to the South Side

EMBED </>More Videos

New York halal chain opens first Texas location in Houston

By Hoodline
A new halal spot that serves up gyros, falafel and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Gyro Hut, the newcomer is located at 2807 Old Spanish Trail in the South Side. This is the New York City-based chain's first location in Houston.

On the menu, you'll find dishes like the lamb gyro platter (served with rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, bell pepper and sauces) or the falafel sandwich (served in pita with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, bell pepper and sauces). (See the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Adeel A., who reviewed it on July 11, wrote, "The food was fresh and extra tasty. The sauces are well done and the green sauce provides a nice kick to it. They aren't stingy with their ingredients as they provide you with a good combination of everything. The owners were extra nice as well and provided good service."

Shahid K. added, "This was the only thing I missed about NYC when I moved to Texas; thanks to Gyro Hut for bringing the real gyro to Houston. Amazing taste, the white sauce is delicious. Try the combo platter, that's my favorite."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Gyro Hut is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News