Gyro Hut brings halal fare to the South Side

A new halal spot that serves up gyros, falafel and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Gyro Hut, the newcomer is located at 2807 Old Spanish Trail in the South Side. This is the New York City-based chain's first location in Houston.
On the menu, you'll find dishes like the lamb gyro platter (served with rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, bell pepper and sauces) or the falafel sandwich (served in pita with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, bell pepper and sauces). (See the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has been warmly received by patrons.
Yelper Adeel A., who reviewed it on July 11, wrote, "The food was fresh and extra tasty. The sauces are well done and the green sauce provides a nice kick to it. They aren't stingy with their ingredients as they provide you with a good combination of everything. The owners were extra nice as well and provided good service."
Shahid K. added, "This was the only thing I missed about NYC when I moved to Texas; thanks to Gyro Hut for bringing the real gyro to Houston. Amazing taste, the white sauce is delicious. Try the combo platter, that's my favorite."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Gyro Hut is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
