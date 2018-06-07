FOOD & DRINK

Gus's brings 'world famous' Tennessee-style hot chicken to Washington Avenue

By Hoodline
A new Southern-focused spot has debuted in Houston. Located at 1815 Washington Ave., the addition is called Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken.

According to its website, this chicken chain grew out of a small family business in Tennessee that sought to overcome racial divisions. There are now Gus's locations across the country; this is the third in Texas.

Gus's is known for its hot chicken, a Tennessee specialty that coats the fried bird in a viciously spicy sauce. Customers can cool down with side dishes like okra, potato salad and coleslaw. Four kinds of pie are offered for dessert.

Gus's chicken has gotten a solid response thus far, with a four-star rating out of 89 reviews on Yelp. However, not all reviewers found it to their taste.

Ileana M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the diner on June 3, said, "Didn't have the same experience that I did when I first tried this restaurant in Austin. The skin-to-meat ratio on the chicken here just didn't compare... The pieces of chicken are just super small."

But Yelper Debra T. is a fan: "The chicken skin was so crispy and the meat was tender and juicy, what more could you want in fried chicken? I also love their mac and cheese!"

Swing on by to taste for yourself: Gus' World Famous Fried Chicken is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

