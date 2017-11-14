LETS EAT

LET'S EAT: How to make Sylvia's poblano grits

EMBED </>More Videos

Chef Sylvia Casares shares her delicious poblano grits recipe. (KTRK)

Grits are a staple here in the south, but these aren't like any grits you've tasted before! Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen chef Sylvia Casares' poblano grits recipe will keep you coming back for more:

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 1/2 cups chicken stock
  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup quick-cooking (5-minute) white grits
  • 3 garlic cloves, roasted
  • 3 medium poblano peppers, roasted
  • 1 to 2 (2-inch) jalapeños, cut in half, seeds removed if desired
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup chopped fresh cilantro


DIRECTIONS
In a large saucepan over high heat, combine the broth, butter, onion powder, black pepper and salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer, stirring every two minutes, for seven minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Set aside off the heat for 10 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray eight half-cup ramekins or a 9x5x2 3/4-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

In a blender jar or work bowl of a food processor, combine the roasted garlic and poblano peppers with the eggs. Process just until smooth and slightly thickened. Set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the grits, egg mixture, two cups of the cheese and cilantro. Mix with a rubber spatula until well blended.

Spoon the grits into the prepared ramekins or baking dish.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until bubbly at the edges.

Sprinkle the remaining cup cheese over the top. Serve hot.

MORE SYLVIA'S: Chili gravy for cheese enchiladas recipe
EMBED More News Videos

Learn how to make chili gravy for cheese enchiladas from Sylvia's owner Sylvia Casares.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
foodlets eatreciperestaurantsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LETS EAT
Delicious dessert! How to make Toulouse's pate a choux
Houston area's top 10 burger places
Lunchtime deals: Fine dining for fraction of the cost
Get a steak dinner and a beer for just $20
More lets eat
FOOD & DRINK
Delicious dessert! How to make Toulouse's pate a choux
Patricia's favorite place to get Mexican pastries
Houston area's top 10 burger places
Lunchtime deals: Fine dining for fraction of the cost
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
At least 3 dead after shooting in rural California
Family hopes teen's death will be a lesson to others
Child ejected in 2-vehicle crash in north Houston
3 candidates announce plans to run for U.S. Congress
Video shows passengers fleeing burning jet in Vegas
Harvey's 'Biblical' rainfall is getting more likely
BIZARRE BURGLARY: Woman in wig and heels climbs fence
Volunteers needed for gifts and giving this holiday
Show More
Authorities search for possible serial killer in Florida
Warming up ahead of a weekend cool front
Barbie makes doll of hijab-wearing Olympian
5 reasons why Andre Johnson should be in the Hall of Fame
Mattress Mack giving away furniture to deserving families
More News
Top Video
At least 3 dead after shooting in rural California
3 candidates announce plans to run for U.S. Congress
Barbie makes doll of hijab-wearing Olympian
Authorities search for possible serial killer in Florida
More Video