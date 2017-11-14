INGREDIENTS
- 3 1/2 cups chicken stock
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup quick-cooking (5-minute) white grits
- 3 garlic cloves, roasted
- 3 medium poblano peppers, roasted
- 1 to 2 (2-inch) jalapeños, cut in half, seeds removed if desired
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 cup chopped fresh cilantro
DIRECTIONS
In a large saucepan over high heat, combine the broth, butter, onion powder, black pepper and salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer, stirring every two minutes, for seven minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Set aside off the heat for 10 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray eight half-cup ramekins or a 9x5x2 3/4-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.
In a blender jar or work bowl of a food processor, combine the roasted garlic and poblano peppers with the eggs. Process just until smooth and slightly thickened. Set aside.
In a large bowl, combine the grits, egg mixture, two cups of the cheese and cilantro. Mix with a rubber spatula until well blended.
Spoon the grits into the prepared ramekins or baking dish.
Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until bubbly at the edges.
Sprinkle the remaining cup cheese over the top. Serve hot.
