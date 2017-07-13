Grab the ketchup! It's National French Fry Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Get ready for all the starchy goodness, because it's National French Fry Day.
Crunchy, waffle, crinkled and sweet potato - the French fry comes in a variety of shapes and colors and it's celebrated every year on July 13.
It's a classic side that usually comes with a burger, but for some restaurants, it's a meal in itself.
We have a roundup of some of the best and most unique French fries in the Houston area, including ones at fast food restaurants:
Coreanos Food Truck - Kimchi fries comes with your choice of meat, caramelized kimchi, onions, cilantro, cheese and el scorcho sauce.
Helen in the Heights - The award-winning Greek restaurant serves up fries that are fried not once, not twice, but three times.
Steak 48 - The restaurant's fries are hand-cut with sea salt, truffle oil and shaved Parmesan.
BB's Cafe - Tex Cajun Fries are hand-cut shoestring fries topped with queso, gravy and roast beef.
Bernie's Burger Bus - Lunch Lady Fries are covered in house made brown gravy, slow-cooked beef, local cheese curds and aged white cheddar.
The Burger Joint - The bacon Parmesan fries are recommended with the garlic aioli sauce, but one of our resident foodies, Eyewitness News Traffic Reporter Katherine Whaley, said you can order any of the 12 homemade dipping sauces with fries. She recommends the creamy avocado.
Revelry - H-town fries are a Houston fave, hence the name. They're smothered in creamy cilantro queso, topped with Saint Arnold braised short ribs, caramelized onions and a drizzle of sour cream and avocado puree.
Niko Niko's - The Greek restaurant draws big crowds. They offer regular fries and ones with feta. The restaurant puts just the right amount of seasoning on each batch.
FAST-FOOD FRIES
Whataburger fries took the top spot for the best fast food fries in America, according to a Spoon University ranking. It's a Texas classic!
If you're looking for good fries for a cheap price, McDonald's is your fry. They taste better when they comes right out of the fryer, and they're usually not too crunchy or soggy.
While the waffles fries aren't the best item on the Chick-fil-a menu, it goes well with the sandwich or nuggets. Plus, this may be the only fast food waffle fry worth noting.
Arby's, Jack in the Box, In-N-Out and Shake Shack are other notable mentions.
