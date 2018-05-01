Get your caffeine fix at The Yellow Cup Coffee & Tea

The Yellow Cup Coffee & Tea brings coffee, tea and dessert to Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park. The new cafe is located at 6001 Washington Ave., Suite 100.
The Yellow Cup uses local roasters who practice direct trade for their drip, brew and espresso-based drinks, while the tea is sourced from buyers who travel the world to meet farmers and select quality loose leaf tea, ensuring each cup is fresh and full of flavor.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has been warmly received by patrons.
Jeff R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 22, said, "Been here twice so far, had a french press coffee, a cold brew and also tried one of the green teas. Nice clean new shop, friendly staff. Would recommend!"
"Great layout and patio. Tasty cappuccino. Friendly folks! The owner was there, and you can tell he cares about coffee and the culture," adds Yelper Rob S.
In addition, H M. said, "The Yellow Cup has a great selection of loose leaf tea and coffee. I ordered the Green Tea 52 and really enjoyed the different flavor notes in the tea. The cold brew coffee is also great."
Intrigued? Stop in to try a cup of coffee or tea for yourself. The Yellow Cup Coffee & Tea is open from 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on weekends.
