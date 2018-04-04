OUT AND ABOUT WITH ABC13

Houstonians love their burritos and the options are aplenty

When it comes to Tex Mex food, burritos are near the top of the list

HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston loves its Tex-Mex and it's easy to see why! Burritos are nothing new, but now the choices seem nearly limitless.

If everything really is bigger in Texas, the burrito has truly taken that to heart.

For some of the biggest and best burritos around, check out these fan favorites.

Chuys is an Austin original that Houston has adopted as one of our own. The bright family-friendly restaurants feature an eclectic kitschy décor, a subtle Elvis theme and the famous 'Big as yo' face' burritos. Not to be missed - the creamy jalapeno dip.

Uberrito bills itself as fresh Mex. Visit one of their sleek locations popping up around Houston for a nearly limitless list of burrito options, rolled fresh in front of your eyes. Add the serrano ranch and it's a safe bet you'll be back for more.

Freebirds World Burrito pays homage to Lynryd Skynyrd and art made from aluminum foil. They claim the restaurant chain was born in California and raised in Texas. After becoming popular in Aggieland, Freebirds branched out to bring burritos to Houston and beyond. Pick from the menu or customize your burrito in sizes ranging from Hybird (the smallest), Freebird (the classic) to Monster and even Super Monster if you dare!

El Tiempo Cantina is a Houston institution, part of the legendary Mama Ninfa's legacy. Enjoy an authentic Mexican restaurant experience, complete with burritos not to be missed.

For convenience, you can't skip Chipotle as a burrito option. The well-known chain has plenty of handy locations around Houston, and if you order online, you can skip standing in line for your favorites.

RELATED: California restaurant gains fame with 3-foot 'Anaconda' burrito
Giant burrito measures in at 3 feet long.



Share your favorites on the ABC13 Houston Facebook page.
