Get to know the 5 newest businesses to debut in Houston

El Rancho Supermercado
11210 North Freeway, Greenspoint
Photo: Tyler H./Yelp
El Rancho Supermercado is a grocery store that carries Hispanic and Latin American products. Based in DFW, the new location represents its first store in Houston, though there are already plans to open two more stores in the city, according to its site.
The store carries most of the groceries you'd expect at any American grocery store, plus a wide selection of Latin American and Hispanic brands.
As reported in the Houston Chronicle, the 47,000-square-foot store has a butcher shop, bakery, fresh seafood, tortilleria and a Latin American kitchen.
There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.
Tyler H., who reviewed the new store on June 30, wrote, "They had a lot of fresh produce for great prices. The regular groceries were similar to Kroger or other places, but the fresh produce was what this place was all about. It was swarming and you could get huge quantities for cheap prices! This will be my go-to spot for fresh produce to make things like salsa and fajitas!"
El Rancho Supermercado is open daily from 7 a.m.-11 p.m.
Smoothie King
102 Heights Blvd., Suite C, The Heights
Photo: Justin A./Yelp
Smoothie King, an international chain, continues to expand with its new shop in The Heights. No artificial flavors or colors are used in the smoothies and vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free options are available.
The shop features blends focused on fitness, wellness and maintaining a healthy weight. Among its smoothies, you'll find Angle Food Raspberry (bananas, strawberries, raspberries, nonfat milk, Stevia and vanilla flavor) and the Daily Warrior (blueberries, bananas, peanut butter, dates, almonds, spinach, blueberry juice blend and Stevia). (See its full menu here.)
The new location only has two reviews on Yelp thus far, which give it a five-star rating.
Yelper Justin A., who was the first to review Smoothie King on June 25, wrote, "The employees were very nice and gave me six different coupons for various items and deals from their menu. ... I ordered the medium Activator in Chocolate, which consists of bananas, coconut water, protein blend and 100 percent cocoa for $8.32."
Mynika C. said, "The customer service was wonderful. I feel like I need to join the Smoothie King rewards kingdom so that I can keep the discounts and treats readily available. Ordered the Island Impact and it was so good!"
If you'd like to grab a smoothie, head over and check it out. Smoothie King is open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Potato Corner
303 Memorial City Way, Memorial City Mall
Photo: Sonia N./Yelp
Potato Corner is a new spot to score fries and chicken in Memorial City Mall. It's a national chain that's found primarily in other malls across the country. This is its only location in Houston, though not its first (it was previously in the Galleria).
While Potato Corner serves chicken in the form of tenders, wings and poppers, its primary focus is the potato. It has original fries, loopy fries, sweet potato fries, tater tots, chili cheese fries (with sour cream, bacon bits and jalapenos) and "Jo Jo" chips. You can add flavors to your fries, including barbecue, cheddar, sour cream and onion, chili barbecue, cinnamon sugar and garlic Parmesan. (Check out the full menu here.)
With just two reviews on Yelp thus far, Potato Corner currently has a 3.5-star rating.
Sonia N., who reviewed the quick-service spot on June 19, wrote, "First you choose your size (which they fill up a lot!), then you pick your style of the potato forms they have. Lastly, you get to pick whichever flavor your heart desires!"
Jackie J. added, "I requested two separate flavors, but they mixed both flavors in my loopy fries. The result was super salty and the fries were shaken too much, which broke them into small pieces. Also waited too long for the fries."
While Potato Corner has yet to post its hours, Memorial City Mall is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Cobble & Spoke
1900 Blalock Road, Suite H, Spring Branch
Photo: Tina M./Yelp
Cobble & Spoke is a new pub with a full bar that features a curated selection of local craft brews and small batch wines, including Martin House Bockslider, Argus Apple Bomb, City Acre Hitchcock Blonde, Sigma Bonesaw and Community Funnel Cake Ale. You can also take some to go with its growlers and crowlers.
The new bar has attracted positive attention on Yelp thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews.
Maddison M., who reviewed it on June 30, wrote, "Really great selection of beers, wines, cider and mead. Also have some snacks if you get hungry or Simply Greek will bring food over to you. Design is perfect and has a really cool vibe. The owners are the best part though. Everything you want in a local bartender. Super kind, knowledgeable and fun to talk to."
Yelper Ryan H. added, "They have an amazing beer list and specialize in Houston/Texan beers you can't get anywhere else -- i.e. items from small breweries and brewpubs that you generally can't get from other bars or even Spec's. Cobble & Spoke is definitely filling a cool niche."
Stop in and welcome it to the neighborhood. Cobble & Spoke is open from noon-midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and noon-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Melita's Restaurant Bar
11031 N.W. Freeway, Lazy Brook
Photo: Melita's Restaurant Bar/Yelp
Melita's Restaurant Bar is a new Latin American restaurant and bar. The family-owned business has an original sister location in Spring Branch that was opened more than a decade ago.
It specializes in Salvadoran pupusas -- thick corn tortillas stuffed with savory fillings. Tacos, tripe soup and daily specials are also available. For cocktails, you can expect margaritas, palomas and micheladas, among others.
Melita's Restaurant & Bar has three reviews on Yelp thus far, giving it a 4.5-star rating, indicating positive reviews.
Yelper Cynthia C., who reviewed the new spot on July 3, said, "Awesome Latin American food! Homemade and tasty! They also have a full bar. Love coming here!"
Jack P. added, "Good homemade food; had a torta and the cheese was drizzling. It was awesome."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Melita's Restaurant & Bar is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.