Go to any steakhouse around town, and it's hard to get away without spending $50, or more, on a meal. But several restaurants offer special steak deals, if you hit them on the right night.
On Mondays, head over to Revelry on Richmond for a 12-ounce ribeye, mashed potatoes, jumbo asparagus, and a pint of beer for $20.
On Tuesdays, check out Pimlico Irish Pub off Waugh. For $16, you can enjoy a 12-ounce boneless ribeye with jalapeno cheddar mashed potatoes.
Also on Tuesdays and Thursdays, MKT Bar at Phoenicia Downtown serves up steak with chimichurri sauce, salad, and your choice of twice baked potatoes or spicy za'atar fries for just $14.50.
On Wednesdays, sink your teeth into a 44 Farms Sirloin at The Hay Merchant in Montrose. It's $15 and comes with seasonal veggies.
On Thursdays, Red Lion British Pub in Upper Kirby offers an 8-ounce Certified Angus Beef Filet for $24, with your choice of two sides. Katherine recommends the asparagus and bacon blue cheese mash.
