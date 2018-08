Treat yourself, or your favorite aunt and uncle, to a free snack.Auntie Anne's Pretzels is giving away BOGO pretzels in honor of National Aunt's and Uncle's Day, or as the chain calls it, Auntie Day.When you buy one handmade classic pretzel, you'll get a second one free.To redeem the offer, just head to the Auntie Anne's website National Aunt and Uncle's Day is Thursday, but the deal is good through July 30.