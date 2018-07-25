FOOD & DRINK

James Coney Island offering "original prices" on coneys and more Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Get a coney at James Coney Island for a nickel Thursday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you've been craving a hot dog, James Coney Island has the perfect -- and cheap -- solution.

For Nickel Dog Thursday, the restaurant will offer its "timeless favorites" at original prices.

Prices include original coneys for a nickel, Fritos for a nickel, Cokes for a dime and bowls of chili for 15 cents.

The promotion is available for dine-in only at the Southwest Freeway location.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhot dogsfoodHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News