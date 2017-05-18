EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1212610" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> KUU restaurant. Cool food in a cool space

Unless you have been living under a rock, Houston is a great foodie town.One of the best trends in restaurants over the last few years is the fusion of international flavors happening under the same roof.Fortunately for you, the Bayou City has a wide range of fusion dining experiences to choose from.KUU translates into English as "the art of eating," and the west Houston restaurant has gained a quick reputation for its Asian-inspired fusion menu.Chef and owner Adison Lee not only brought precision to KUU's innovative menu, but also helped design the space that Zagat calls one of the 12 best-designed restaurants in America.From the Galleria to The Vintage in Cypress to the Spring Branch area, chef Paul Friedman and partners Michael Tran and Thomas Nguyen are taking our taste buds by storm with their Peli Peli concepts.Friedman's incredible South African fusion menus feature delicious mouthfuls of surprise, from chicken wings and steak medallions, to mouth-watering vegetarian plates made with some of the finest spices in the world.Reporter Foti Kallergis recently got the skinny on some top secret menu items over at Peli Peli.Meanwhile at Peli Peli Kitchen in Spring Branch, the team flipped the script to create a very trendy fast food concept that offers adventurous plates like braised oxtail, Hugeunot porkbelly, and South African fajitas.If you love Mexican and Asian food, there is no need to pick between the two when you can go to Fusion Taco in downtown Houston.The restaurant is an offshoot of the popular food truck, and features Asian-influenced Latin fare, like these incredible Lamb keema tacos.Chef David Grossman recently showed Eyewitness News how to make this specialty at home.Outside of Houston,with their Vietnamese fusion cuisine.