Fusion cuisine craze gives Houston brave new world of flavors

With colorful murals and an eclectic menu, Peli Peli Kitchen offers a unique dining experience in Spring Branch. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Unless you have been living under a rock, Houston is a great foodie town.

One of the best trends in restaurants over the last few years is the fusion of international flavors happening under the same roof.

TOMORROW AT 5 A.M.: Katherine Whaley introduces two of Houston's hottest fusion restaurants you'll be dying to try this weekend.

Fortunately for you, the Bayou City has a wide range of fusion dining experiences to choose from.

WATCH: KUU brings great food, sleek design to Houston
KUU restaurant. Cool food in a cool space



KUU translates into English as "the art of eating," and the west Houston restaurant has gained a quick reputation for its Asian-inspired fusion menu.

Chef and owner Adison Lee not only brought precision to KUU's innovative menu, but also helped design the space that Zagat calls one of the 12 best-designed restaurants in America.

From the Galleria to The Vintage in Cypress to the Spring Branch area, chef Paul Friedman and partners Michael Tran and Thomas Nguyen are taking our taste buds by storm with their Peli Peli concepts.

WATCH: Houston's best-kept secret restaurant menus
Foti Kallergis stopped by Peli Peli and Christie's Seafood and Steakhouse to try some of their secret menu items.



Friedman's incredible South African fusion menus feature delicious mouthfuls of surprise, from chicken wings and steak medallions, to mouth-watering vegetarian plates made with some of the finest spices in the world.

Reporter Foti Kallergis recently got the skinny on some top secret menu items over at Peli Peli.

PHOTOS: Take a peek inside Peli Peli Kitchen


Meanwhile at Peli Peli Kitchen in Spring Branch, the team flipped the script to create a very trendy fast food concept that offers adventurous plates like braised oxtail, Hugeunot porkbelly, and South African fajitas.

If you love Mexican and Asian food, there is no need to pick between the two when you can go to Fusion Taco in downtown Houston.

The restaurant is an offshoot of the popular food truck, and features Asian-influenced Latin fare, like these incredible Lamb keema tacos.

Let's Eat: How to make Fusion Taco's lamb keema taco
Learn how to make lamb keema tacos from Fusion Taco chef David Grossman.



Chef David Grossman recently showed Eyewitness News how to make this specialty at home.

Outside of Houston, Nobi Public House is impressing Webster residents with their Vietnamese fusion cuisine.

RELATED STORIES: FOODIE WEEK

Award-winning chef serves creepy crawlies at Xochi in Houston
Don't bug out! These dishes by Chef Hugo Ortega at Xochi are pretty good.

Pampa Grill is a carnivore's paradise with a South American palate
If you have a Texas-sized appetite, you have to try Pampa's Grill in Spring Branch.

Creamistry mixes ice cream and science with delicious results
This dessert shop in Houston and Katy is cool--literally.

