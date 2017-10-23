Fun facts about iconic canned meat Spam

More than 100 million pounds of luncheon meat are shipped abroad to feed Allied troops during WWII in 1941.

In 1970, the two-billionth can of Spam products was produced and it made its TV debut in "Monty Python's Flying Circus."

And for all of those who were worried about the sodium in Spam, Hormel released a lower sodium version in 1986.



Did you know that there are 12.8 cans of Spam products eaten every second?

In 1991, the first Spam Museum opened in Austin, Minnesota. A brand new Spam museum opened in downtown Austin.

A year later, Spam introduced the Spamburger.

And meat lovers rejoiced in 2004 when Spam came out with a version with bacon.

Spam is sold in 44 countries across the world

Spam ingredients:

Pork with ham

Salt

Water

Potato starch

Sugar

Sodium Nitrite

