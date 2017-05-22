Friday Faves - BBQ Restaurants

HOUSTON (KTRK) --May is National Barbecue Month, and in case you didn't hear - Texas was snubbed on a national ranking of the best barbecue in the nation. The state came in third and only one restaurant cracked the top 10 restaurants, and it wasn't in Houston.
Our viewers sounded off saying that list can't be right - after all, Houston is home to the world's biggest barbecue cookoff.
So with Memorial Day weekend here, we decided to let the ABC-13 viewers let us know where the best barbecue can really be found. Many people claimed to be the best pitmasters around, and we got several invites to try homecooked brisket and ribs, but here are the top 10 restaurants, as voted on by our viewers.
Killen's BBQ
The overwhelming fan favorite was Killen's BBQ in Pearland. Even the website says it is "the best barbecue, period." You may have heard the name from Killen's Steakhouse, also in Pearland. ABC-13 viewer Gwendolen Chenier says, "This guy ROCKS!!!! Whether it's steak or BBQ he is a master mind."
Rudy's
The gas station/restaurant combo was also a favorite among viewers. With four locations around the Houston area, it seems like many of you have ventured to a Rudy's and loved it! If you can't make it to the store, you can order their famous sauces online.
Beef N Bun
ABC-13 viewer Jesus Castillo says, "I have eaten many many places and there is nothing like it!!!" Lots more of our viewers agreed. The Southwest Houston restaurant seems to have quite the following. Don't let its simple website and menu fool you - this place has won over many Houstonians as one of the best barbecue joints around.
Goode Company
It wouldn't be a Houston barbecue list without Goode Company. They've been slow-smoking meats since 1977 and have three locations in the area. ABC-13 viewer says the best place around is "Goode Company by a landslide." Even our own Ilona Carson admits to being a Goode girl.
Central Texas Style Barbecue
ABC-13 viewer Abigail Zuniga says it is "so delicious, finger licking good!" The restaurant is family owned and operated since 1969 and prides itself on its great hospitality as well as good food.
CorkScrew BBQ
The overall consensus from our viewers was that be prepared to wait a while when you head to CorkScrew in Spring. But ABC-13 viewer Bonnie Heinrich says it is "totally worth waiting in line for!" If you're wondering just how long the wait is, ABC-13 viewer Jennifer Robbins says her husband waited 45 minutes, but he went back a second time, so it must be good!
Demeris
With two locations inside the loop, Demeris has been serving up Houstonians for decades. ABC-13 viewer Delia Alvarez says Demeris is "yum!" As a historical side note: this is the same Demeris family of Carol's Kitchen on South Shepherd and Shipley's Grill on West Gray.
Leon's
ABC-13 Audrey Reed says "the best BBQ place in Houston is actually in Galveston...Leon's World Famous BBQ!" Leon is known as Dr. Bar-B-Q. What makes Leon's barbecue so unique is their special sauce. It was handed down from generations to Leon's Father, who passed it on to him. Created down on the San Bernard River where its special herbs and spices are found and then shipped special to Galveston for you to enjoy. Leon's saying is "if you try us once we got you!"
Pappa's BBQ
With over a dozen locations in the area, we're sure you've at least seen a Pappa's BBQ. ABC-13 viewers agree it's worth trying. We like the Pappa's eClub with free gifts on your birthday and the anniversary of joining the club.
Carl's Bar-B-Que
Carl's has two locations - one in Cypress and the other in Waller. It may be a drive for many of our viewers, but it has been around since 1951 so they must be doing something right! ABC-13 viewers rave about the barbecue, so head to Carl's and dine inside or outside on their back porch.
If one of your favorites didn't make the list, be sure to let us know in the comments below. Don't forget to vote for next week's favorites on Patricia Lopez's Facebook page.