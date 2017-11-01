  • BREAKING NEWS CHECK TRAFFIC MAP: Numerous accidents on freeways around Houston
  • LIVE VIDEO LIVE MEGA DOPPLER: Check rain in your area
TACO BELL

Cameron Maybin's stolen base wins free Taco Bell for everyone

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros' stolen base means free Taco Bell for everyone (KTRK)

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
Game 2 of the World Series had a huge stolen base with a big reward attached to it.

Houston Astros' reserve outfielder Cameron Maybin got his hands safely on second base in the 11th inning of the epic game.

The first stolen base of the World Series means free Doritos Locos tacos at U.S. Taco Bell restaurants today. Hungry diners can pick up their free taco at participating restaurants from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

One free taco will be awarded per person per location. You can view more details on Taco Bell's website.

The fast-food restaurant has been running the promotion for the past 10 World Series. Maybin's golden stolen base is the sixth time that the country won free tacos.

The distinction is not lost on Maybin, who was a late season waiver wire acquisition from Anaheim.


In a tweet, Maybin added that his kids were more pumped for the free Taco Bell than the Game 2 win.

"I'm now the coolest dad around," Maybin tweeted.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodHouston Astrostaco bellworld seriesfast food restaurantfree foodfree stuff
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TACO BELL
Taco Bell launching clothing line with Forever 21
Newer Taco Bells to drop drive-thrus and add alcohol
Taco Bell unleashes new Naked Egg Taco for breakfast
Taco Bell rolling out new 'Naked Egg Taco'
More taco bell
FOOD & DRINK
These may be the spookiest ice cream flavors ever
What to do with leftover Halloween candy
Celebrate Halloween with these freebies and deals
FDA sends warning about black licorice for Halloween
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Sloppy morning commute in Houston
Judge to accused molester: 'You cannot stalk them'
Astros' 1st World Series title hinges on Game 7 win
1 dead after mobile home fire in Huffman
Texas is far better than California, and here's why
5-year veteran of NYPD shot West Side Highway suspect
Astros fans cautious at Minute Maid Park after NYC attack
Astros strand 8 and fall in World Series Game 6
Show More
Astros fans fill up Minute Maid for away game
HPD officers able to show Astros spirit
8 dead in rampage, 'cowardly' truck attack on NYC bike path
Large security presence at World Series parties
Harris County company makes baseball bats for the pros
More News
Top Video
Texas is far better than California, and here's why
5-year veteran of NYPD shot West Side Highway suspect
'Til death do they part: Couple married in haunted house
Astros fans cautious at Minute Maid Park after NYC attack
More Video